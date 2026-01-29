Psst, hey, Fallout season 1 is going free on YouTube until they yank it all back down in February

Hey, pal. You want some free Fallout season 1 streams, fresh out the oven? Of course you do. Look, don't tell Bezos, but just between you and me, you can watch it right here on YouTube, on the, uh, official Amazon account? Oh.

Sorry, I thought I was going to link you to something with a name like Fallout.Season.01.Complete.WebDL.1080P.Fitgrill or a load of 240p YouTube videos or whatever, but I guess actually Amazon is just, quite legitimately, slowly putting the entire first season of the Fallout TV show on YouTube.

Rather takes the fun out of it.

Fallout season 2's finale airs next week, and to mark the occasion, you can watch the entirety of season 1's first and second episodes right now. Episodes 3 and 4 will follow later today, 5 and 6 tomorrow, then 7 and 8 the day after (the 31st of January). Here's the full schedule:

S1E1 - Jan 28, 5pm PT

S1E2 - Jan 28, 6pm PT

S1E3 - Jan 29, 5pm PT

S1E4 - Jan 29, 6pm PT

S1E5 - Jan 30, 5pm PT

S1E6 - Jan 30, 6pm PT

S1E7 - Jan 31, 5pm PT

S1E8 - Jan 31, 6pm PT

There's a wrinkle, though: this is no permanent arrangement. The whole lot will go dark again on the 11th of February at 11:59 pm PT. After that, if you've still not seen the whole season, I guess it's time to fork over for a Prime sub.

Fallout S1E1 Full Episode "The End" | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Still, I rather like it as a gesture. I confess: I've not seen any of Fallout's second season yet (I'll get around to it, hush), but I blitzed through season 1 over the course of like three days back when it aired. It's good! Surprisingly good! I say this as a guy who largely shuns the Bethesda games and still gets starry-eyed about New Vegas and Fallout 1—I'm almost genetically predisposed to hate it!

So consider this my recommendation if, for some reason, you're still on the fence about whether or not to check this thing out. If nothing else, you get to watch Walton Goggins kill people stylishly. What more do you want?