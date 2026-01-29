Psst, hey, Fallout season 1 is going free on YouTube until they yank it all back down in February
Keep it under your hat. Or not. Actually, it's fine.
Hey, pal. You want some free Fallout season 1 streams, fresh out the oven? Of course you do. Look, don't tell Bezos, but just between you and me, you can watch it right here on YouTube, on the, uh, official Amazon account? Oh.
Sorry, I thought I was going to link you to something with a name like Fallout.Season.01.Complete.WebDL.1080P.Fitgrill or a load of 240p YouTube videos or whatever, but I guess actually Amazon is just, quite legitimately, slowly putting the entire first season of the Fallout TV show on YouTube.
Rather takes the fun out of it.
Fallout season 2's finale airs next week, and to mark the occasion, you can watch the entirety of season 1's first and second episodes right now. Episodes 3 and 4 will follow later today, 5 and 6 tomorrow, then 7 and 8 the day after (the 31st of January). Here's the full schedule:
- S1E1 - Jan 28, 5pm PT
- S1E2 - Jan 28, 6pm PT
- S1E3 - Jan 29, 5pm PT
- S1E4 - Jan 29, 6pm PT
- S1E5 - Jan 30, 5pm PT
- S1E6 - Jan 30, 6pm PT
- S1E7 - Jan 31, 5pm PT
- S1E8 - Jan 31, 6pm PT
There's a wrinkle, though: this is no permanent arrangement. The whole lot will go dark again on the 11th of February at 11:59 pm PT. After that, if you've still not seen the whole season, I guess it's time to fork over for a Prime sub.
Still, I rather like it as a gesture. I confess: I've not seen any of Fallout's second season yet (I'll get around to it, hush), but I blitzed through season 1 over the course of like three days back when it aired. It's good! Surprisingly good! I say this as a guy who largely shuns the Bethesda games and still gets starry-eyed about New Vegas and Fallout 1—I'm almost genetically predisposed to hate it!
So consider this my recommendation if, for some reason, you're still on the fence about whether or not to check this thing out. If nothing else, you get to watch Walton Goggins kill people stylishly. What more do you want?
One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.
