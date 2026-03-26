The Expanse: Osiris Reborn will get pre-orderers in for beta testing nearly a year before launch

Gameplay Trailer | The Expanse: Osiris Reborn - YouTube Watch On

A Mass Effect-ish RPG based on The Expanse just makes sense (it's a decent TV show if you haven't seen it, and I've heard good things about the books), and it's cool that a CRPG-focused studio like Owlcat gets to make it. There are some rough edges in the latest trailer, embedded above, and the setting has perhaps transformed a bit to support frequent shootouts, but I like the general shape of what we're seeing.

Owlcat gave us a release window for The Expanse: Osiris Reborn today—spring 2027—and also announced that that those who purchase the $289 physical Collector’s Edition or $80 digital "Miller’s Pack" edition from the official website will get access to a closed beta starting April 22 of this year.

The beta will include "a full mission from the beginning of the game, during which you will visit Pinkwater 4 station, meet some of its many residents, including Zafar, who will later join your crew, confront a powerful enemy, and earn yourself the title of captain."

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It's a little unusual that you can't just pre-purchase the game through Steam for beta access, and makes me wonder what the refund situation will be once it's out, which I'll ask about. I wouldn't personally put down $80 a year before launch for the privilege of trying one mission early, but I also don't take it as a bad sign that Owlcat is soliciting feedback with a year to go before release.

For more, we published a breakdown of Osiris Reborn's companion characters this week. One idea I don't think I've seen in an RPG before: You'll have an identical twin whose look is based on your character creation choices.