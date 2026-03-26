The Expanse: Osiris Reborn will get pre-orderers in for beta testing nearly a year before launch
The new RPG from Owlcat will be out next spring, but special edition pre-orderers will get access to one mission this April.
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A Mass Effect-ish RPG based on The Expanse just makes sense (it's a decent TV show if you haven't seen it, and I've heard good things about the books), and it's cool that a CRPG-focused studio like Owlcat gets to make it. There are some rough edges in the latest trailer, embedded above, and the setting has perhaps transformed a bit to support frequent shootouts, but I like the general shape of what we're seeing.
Owlcat gave us a release window for The Expanse: Osiris Reborn today—spring 2027—and also announced that that those who purchase the $289 physical Collector’s Edition or $80 digital "Miller’s Pack" edition from the official website will get access to a closed beta starting April 22 of this year.
The beta will include "a full mission from the beginning of the game, during which you will visit Pinkwater 4 station, meet some of its many residents, including Zafar, who will later join your crew, confront a powerful enemy, and earn yourself the title of captain."Article continues below
It's a little unusual that you can't just pre-purchase the game through Steam for beta access, and makes me wonder what the refund situation will be once it's out, which I'll ask about. I wouldn't personally put down $80 a year before launch for the privilege of trying one mission early, but I also don't take it as a bad sign that Owlcat is soliciting feedback with a year to go before release.
For more, we published a breakdown of Osiris Reborn's companion characters this week. One idea I don't think I've seen in an RPG before: You'll have an identical twin whose look is based on your character creation choices.
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Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.
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