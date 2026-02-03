Fallout season 2's finale is premiering tonight, 6 hours earlier than we'd originally expected
Time to find out if anyone can beat The House.
Season 2 of Amazon's Fallout TV show is really forcing Lucy to slog through miles of moral grey area but you don't need to wade through temporal grey area to get to the season finale. Fallout season 2 episode 8 premieres on February 3, 2026 and it's starting a few hours earlier than most of the other episodes of the season so you'll actually be able to press play that night instead of waiting until after work on Wednesday—neato!
When is the Fallout season 2 episode 8 release time?
Fallout season 2 episode 8 premieres on Tuesday, February 3 at 6 pm Pacific on Prime Video. Here's when that is in other time zones around the world:
- 6 pm PST, February 3 (Los Angeles)
- 9 pm EDT, February 3 (New York)
- 2 am GMT, February 4 (London)
- 3 am CEST, February 4 (Berlin)
- 1 pm AEDT, February 4 (Sydney)
- 3 pm NZDT, February 4 (Auckland)
You've got just enough time before that to brush up on the other details about Fallout Season 2, particularly our Fallout season 2 episode 7 recap in which Lucy wrestles with free will versus evil and The Ghoul learns the consequences of ineffectual good intentions. Those two very brief buds are irreconcilably at odds right now with a lotta Vault Tech higher ups hanging in cryo sleep balance. Heading into episode 8 sure feels like it might end with a case of "It's all over but the crying."
Meanwhile everyone is still wondering if that mysterious countdown timer on the TV show's website is really just counting the hours until the episode 8 premiere or if there's a bigger announcement lurking. The rumors certainly aren't getting quieter thanks to a weird teaser showing Aaron Moten (Maximus) inside Fallout 3.
Lauren has been writing for PC Gamer since she went hunting for the cryptid Dark Souls fashion police in 2017. She joined the PCG staff in 2021, now serving as self-appointed chief cozy games and farmlife sim enjoyer. Her career originally began in game development and she remains fascinated by how games tick in the modding and speedrunning scenes. She likes long fantasy books, longer RPGs, can't stop playing co-op survival crafting games, and has spent a number of hours she refuses to count building houses in The Sims games for over 20 years.
