Amazon's Fallout website is counting down to something, and fans are hoping the long-awaited Fallout 3 remaster (or maybe even New Vegas) is finally on the way
The countdown is set to hit zero when the final episode of Fallout season 2 arrives. But we already know when that's happening, so why bother with a countdown? Unless...
Fallout season 2 is roughly halfway through its run, and so far, so good: PC Gamer's Jody Macgregor said in his review that "it's still a show you need to pay attention to keep up with, and more importantly it's a show worth paying attention to." But as the new episodes are doled out weekly on Prime, some Fallout fans have also had their attention taken by Amazon's Fallout website.
The website itself is a fairly typical 'would you like to know more?' repository of background information: storyboard galleries, behind-the-scenes videos, Easter eggs, and other bits and bobs for fans who want to go deep on the whole thing. (Yes, there's a scratchy recording of The Ink Spots' "I Don't Want to Set the World On Fire" to be found, for those who haven't heard enough of that.) Naturally, there's also a link leading to all kinds of Fallout stuff you can buy on Amazon.
But what's caught some eyes is a countdown clock in the upper-right corner of the site's menu, which says "coming soon" when pointed at. At the moment, the clock indicates 27 days, 15 hours, and 51 minutes remaining: That sets the zero for February 4, which is when the final episode of Fallout season two airs. Mystery solved. Right?
Well, no. At least not in the minds of some Fallout fans, who are hoping that something bigger is in store—like, say, a surprise remaster of Fallout 3 or New Vegas.
Comment from r/Fallout
One or two fully-committed hardcores are even crossing their fingers for Fallout 5, and you know what? I respect it.
Comment from r/Fallout
The optimism sort of makes sense. We already know when the final episode of Fallout season 2 is going to air, so what's the point of counting down to it? A teaser for Fallout season 3 would make sense, but it's not expected to begin shooting until sometime this summer at the earliest.
But a Fallout 3 remaster? It does fit. You'll recall that such a thing was mentioned in that big Bethesda leak a few years ago, the same leak that also noted the Oblivion remaster that dropped in 2025. You may also note that the Oblivion remaster was a big success for Bethesda—it became one of the year's best-selling games on Steam.
Couple that success with the fact Bethesda doesn't seem to have a whole lot else going on right now (sorry, Fallout 5 freaks, but I don't think this is going to be your moment), and a do-over of Fallout 3 or New Vegas—especially with the renewed interest in the games being generated by the show—is a natural fit.
None of this is to say I think you should get your hopes up, but I wouldn't discount the possibility entirely—especially since the question of a Fallout 3 remaster is almost certainly not one of if, but of when. Is that time finally almost upon us? We'll find out in 28 days.
