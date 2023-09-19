Forget Starfield, we were supposed to have an Oblivion remaster by now

A slew of unannounced Bethesda games that were in the works have emerged from a July 2020 presentation that was shown during the trial between Microsoft and the Federal Trade Commission, The Verge reports.

The presentation in question comes from Microsoft prior to its acquisition of ZeniMax, Bethesda's parent company. The slide lays out a four-year release schedule for games set to be developed or published by the studio between 2020 and 2024's fiscal years.

There are some huge hitters here that have gone unannounced—like an Oblivion remaster that was originally slated for fiscal year 2022 but evidently has yet to come to fruition. Dishonored 3, a Fallout 3 remaster and sequel to Ghostwire: Tokyo are all listed with a fiscal year 2024 release date, as well as a new Doom game, Year Zero, which was planned for fiscal year 2023.

Other games listed include the unnamed Indiana Jones game that was announced in 2021, and some codenamed goodies like Project Kestrel (which previously appeared in the huge Nvidia leak ), Project Platinum, and a mighty vague "Licensed IP Game".

Something that's worth mentioning is that, as is obvious with entries like the overdue Oblivion remake, this slide is incredibly out of date. Especially thanks to ongoings like Covid-19, the original timeline laid out is likely pretty out of whack at this point. We can further confirm that when looking at games like Project Hibiki—the codename for Hi-Fi Rush—which only released earlier this year as opposed to fiscal year 2021. Even a game like Elder Scrolls 6 which is slated for fiscal year 2024 here, we now know doesn't plan to release until at least 2026.