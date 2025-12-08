Fallout executive producer confirms season 3 should start filming next summer: 'We'll see if that all comes together'
Season 2 hasn't even been released yet.
Fallout season 2 airs next week, with its weekly episode schedule taking us right through to January. But before we even get the chance to catch up with Lucy and The Ghoul again, Jonathan Nolan, executive producer of the show, has confirmed that its third season will begin shooting next summer, if everything goes well.
"With regards to production, we're hoping to be shooting again next summer," Nolan says (via IGN). "We'll see if that all comes together, best laid plans, and all. I think what's happened with television in terms of taking longer and longer from season to season is an unfortunate trend. You don't want the show to lose any of its scope, but we know that we'd like to be back on the air as soon as we can."
While it may seem as if thousands of years have passed since Fallout season 1 released, it only dropped last year back in April, so the Fallout showrunners have done a mighty good job in getting the second season out just a year and a half after the first one aired.
It's doubly impressive considering the scale of the Wasteland, the sets that the team have to create, and the practical effects needed to bring ghouls, deathclaws, and other such Wasteland fantasies to life in a live-action show.
But with filming for season 3 starting in the summer, we'll likely not see the end result for a couple more years, if that. Especially if Nolan wants to continue exploring the Wasteland at scale, with all its giant dino statues, neon-clad broadwalk strips, and huge Shady Sands-sized craters.
My biggest query for season 3 isn't whether Nolan will be able to pull off another great run; I'm not as worried about that as I was ahead of season 1. I'm more interested in learning what locations the third season will explore. New Vegas is a pretty big hitter, and I pity the place that has to follow in its footsteps.
Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
