Fallout 3 Remastered toy listing pops up on pre-order website, and we sure are nearly at Oblivion Remastered's 1-year anniversary, aren't we?

"Fallout 3 Remastered"? That could mean anything.

Fallout 3
Sometimes I wonder if the games industry isn't in a mechanical sort of denial. I guess there are all sorts of ongoing problems and crises that could refer to, but today I mean the way companies continue to act like their secrets are secret even when they are very much not. See: Ubisoft acting like everyone and their grandma didn't know a Black Flag remake was cooking and, today, Bethesda pretending everyone doesn't know a Fallout 3 remaster is a matter of when, not if.

Because Fallout 3 Remastered seems to have leaked. Again. This time, it came via toy listings posted on Bro Depot and spotted by Toy News International (which was then picked up by eagle-eyed Redditors; it's a long road). There, in the listings, amid various figures of Batman people, is one curious entry: "Elite Edition 7in—Fallout 3 Remastered—#13 T-45B Nuka-Cola."

Could this clue us in as to Fallout 3 Remastered's release date? Ah, well, maybe. Sorry, I know it's an underwhelming answer, but the fact of the matter is some organisations and localities end their fiscal year on August 31. Maybe Bro Depot and McFarlane know something we don't about Fallout 3 Remastered's due date, sure, but maybe they just stuck a placeholder date on there for now.

I've reached out to Bethesda to see if it has any comment on this listing, and I'll update this piece if I hear back. You never know, maybe it's just not told anyone when FO3 Remastered is coming out because no one's thought to ask yet.

Me? I wouldn't read much into the date, but I'd be surprised if the listing itself was pulled out of thin air. We're almost one year on from the release of Oblivion Remastered, Bethesda's Microsoft parent would very much like it to make a lot of easy money, and Todd Howard has already said he really likes doing this whole shadowdrop thing. Where there's smoke, there's nuclear fire, if you ask me.

