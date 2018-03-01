There are nearly 20,000 mods for Fallout: New Vegas, featuring everything from small tweaks and aesthetic changes to additional quests and new characters to massive overhauls of the game's inner workings. With so many ways to enhance and improve Obsidian's 2010 RPG, we've created a list of the best mods for Fallout: New Vegas.

If we've missed one of your favorites (we're sure we have) and you want to let us and other readers know about it (we're sure you do), mention it in the comments below.

And, if you're new to using mods with Fallout New Vegas, we'll tell you everything you need to know about how to get these mods, and others, installed and running smoothly on page 7.

DUST Survival Simulator

Download here

Looking for a far more challenging experience in New Vegas? Dust Survival Simulator presumes that after the war there was also a plague that turned the desert into an even less hospitable place filled with cannibals and and tribal warriors. There are no quests: your only mission is to survive as long as you can. Many aspects of the game have been overhauled, combat is much deadlier, food and water are a priority, and you can forget about hauling an arsenal of weapons and gear with your since carryweight has been severely reduced. Only the toughest will survive.

Blackrow - It's a criminal's life

Download here

Don't just dress like a gangster: become one. Visit a new town called Blackrow that's controlled by organized crime. There, you'll meet the man in charge and begin working your way to the top of the mob, first by rubbing out some of the competition, then by ambushing convoys and robbing a few banks, and finally, by taking down another major crime boss. There's a good two or three hours of extra fun to be had with this mod, so grab your Tommy Gun and get blasting.

TitanFallout

Download here

Power armor is cool, but the power armor from Titanfall is even cooler. The TitanFallout mod lets you summon a massive Titan from the sky, which will plummet to the ground and begin attacking your enemies. Naturally, you can also climb inside and control it directly. If your Titan is destroyed, you'll be able to begin production on a new one and summon it a half-hour later.

King of the Ring

Download here

Role-playing is fine, but how about a little boxing? King of the Ring adds a gym and welcomes you to strap on some gloves and trade punches with a series of opponents. While the modder jokingly claims to have added over a million lines of dialogue and 200+ hours of additional gameplay, it's really just an enjoyable way to punch the crap out of someone and get punched yourself.

Weapons of the New Millenia

Download here

This mod delivers a whopping pack of weapons into New Vegas, everything from an AK-47 to a Bushmaster M4A1 to a Colt M1911. It's a compilation of Team Millenia's brilliant modern firearms all in one place, and you can choose how you acquire these weapons—either through the use of cheat cabinets which give you everything for free, or by using leveled lists that will require defeating enemies or purchasing them from vendors.

Traffic

Download here

Surely, someone would have gotten a few cars and trucks working in the post-apocalypse, right? While you can't drive these vehicles yourself (at least not yet), installing the Traffic mod means you'll spot a working car every now and then trundling around on the shattered streets of New Vegas. It adds a nice touch of immersion to your travels.

Five Nights at Vault 5

Download here

Fallout's Vaults weren't designed just to protect people from atomic bombs, but were also devised to perform cruel and unusual experiments on the inhabitants. This one is no exception. Based on the Five Nights at Freddy's horror game series, Five Nights at Vault 5 drops you into an arena, strips you of your gear, and dispatches robots to hunt you down. You'll have to be stealthy and silent to avoid detection, and periodically the arena will fill with radiation, forcing you to find a console to shut it off. Can you survive for five progressively more challenging nights and win your freedom?