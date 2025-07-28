9 million people have played Oblivion Remastered, and you've gotta think that number has Bethesda looking at its other old games and drooling
That's a lotta closed Oblivion gates.
In what might indicate a deep inner yearning on our part to return to our childhoods, Bethesda and Virtuos' soigné redo of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion has hit the nine million player milestone. That is (PCG's Harvey Randall informs me) almost double the population of Norway. Which is also an indictment of Norway. Why do I live in England when there's so much space in the fjords? Make some room over there.
Bethesda announced it had hit the big nine-oh (oh-oh-oh-oh-oh) on social media last Friday, with some rather charming art of the Adoring Fan and his criminal hairstyle, shocked and pleased by the sheer number of people who have popped into Cyrodiil to collect Nirnroot, kill 12 Rumare slaughterfish, and generally do everything except the main quest.
To everyone who emerged as a hero of Kvatch, mastered Arch-Mage, rose to Grand Champion, banished the Blackwood Company, gallivanted as the Gray Fox, and listened to the Night. Thank you for sharing in our worlds. ❤️— @bethesdastudios.com (@bethesdastudios.com.bsky.social) 2025-07-28T10:59:50.362Z
No, really: I do find it quite amusing that the accomplishments Bethesda lists include summiting every guild questline but not becoming Champion of Cyrodiil (Ie completing the main quest). Todd Howard knows you still haven't taken the Amulet of Kings to Jauffre. He knows and he's disappointed.
Oblivion Remastered is reportedly the year's third bestselling game in the US but, as ever, Game Pass means this most recent landmark isn't a straightforward measurement of Oblivion Remastered's sales, as plenty of those nine million players will be accessing the game via their subscriptions. Still, it's not a bad showing for a game that maintains all its awkward charm from its original release 19 years ago.
It's got a ways to go before it catches up to Starfield, mind you, in spite of that game's mixed reception. That game hit six million players the day it came out, and announced last November that it had breezed past 15 million, too.
Bethesda's been pretty slow when it comes to updating Oblivion Remastered (a situation you can't imagine was helped by 300 layoffs at Virtuos earlier this month), but I gotta think the stonking success of the game means it's already eyeing its back catalogue and licking its lips. Fallout 3 Remastered feels all but assured, and then who knows? Another excuse to release Skyrim again? New Vegas remastered? Perhaps even Morrowind, even though we don't need it? Anything's possible when you can sell a few million copies of a thing.
1. Best overall: HP Omen 35L
2. Best budget: Lenovo Legion Tower 5i
3. Best compact: Velocity Micro Raptor ES40
4. Alienware: Alienware Aurora
5. Best mini PC: Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.