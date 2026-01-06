Fallout Season 2 has doubled the number of people playing the Fallout games on Steam
With an assist from the Steam Winter sale.
It's not a huge surprise because we saw this happen in 2024, but Prime Video's Fallout series has once again led to a huge uptick in people playing the Fallout games on Steam. Fallout 4, Fallout: New Vegas, and even Fallout 3 and the original Fallouts have essentially doubled their daily concurrent players on Steam since Fallout Season 2 started airing on Prime Video in December.
Via SteamDB, we can see that in the weeks leading up to the show's premiere in mid-December, Fallout 4 was typically averaging about 20,000 concurrent players, but as of Sunday that count had risen to over 40,000. Likewise, Fallout: New Vegas was pulling in roughly 8,000 concurrents a day, and that rose to nearly 20,000 last weekend.
Even Fallout 3, which was typically attracting a mere hundred or so concurrent players on Steam on an average day, has risen to close to 200—not exactly a towering number, but still about double what it was before Fallout Season 2 started. Fallout 76 got a bump too, up to about 30k from the usual 10-20k average, and the original Fallout saw an influx of players as well (I was one of them), climbing to over 800 players from a typical showing of a few hundred.
The Steam Winter Sale is probably partly responsible for Fallout's player gains in December, but I think it's mostly down to the show. For example, RPGs like Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Skyrim, which also had steep discounts in the Winter Sale, all saw an increase in Steam concurrent player count in December, but not nearly as drastic a rise.
There's also Fallout Shelter to consider, which saw the biggest spike in players—though I'm sure that's due in large part to the free-to-play game getting an actual Fallout series-themed update: Lucy, Max, and Ghoul-Goggins were added to the management game a few days before the show began airing in December, along with a New Vegas themed Vault and event. I played that myself and yeah, it's pretty cool having Lucy show up at my Vault and go on missions with her positive "Okey-dokey!" attitude.
A lot of people are playing on Steam Deck, too: Fallout 4 is currently sitting at the 9th most played game on Steam Deck in the past week, climbing up 5 slots from the week prior. It jumped up 6 slots in December as well.
If only there were a new Fallout game to put all our energy into, huh? Maybe we'll get something by the time the show wraps up in 2030 or so?
Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.
