If you're after a list of console commands for Fallout: New Vegas, Obsidian's still absurdly popular entry of the modern 3D Fallout games,

To open the console, tap the backquote (`) or tilde (~) key (they're the same key). The game will pause, the UI will vanish, and you'll see a cursor appear in the bottom left hand corner of the screen. That's where you input your console commands. After typing a command, press enter. You may see a notification of what your code did, but not always. Press the tilde key.

The best Fallout: New Vegas console commands

tgm — God mode! Infinite health, unlimited ammo and encumbrance.

tdm — Demigod mode. Health and encumbrance is infinite, but ammo isn't.

tfc — Activates and deactivates the free camera.

tm — Turns menus and UI off and on.

tcl — No clipping or collision, letting you move around like a ghost.

tmm 1 — Adds all map markers to your map. Use 0 to remove them.

set timescale to <#> — Speeds up or slows down time. The default value is 30.

Killall — All NPCs and animals in the vicinity die, you monster.

Give yourself items

You can use Fallout: New Vegas console commands to summon monsters and move items into your inventory. There's a little bit of process involved, because you need an object or creature's ID to be able to summon it, but fortunately the Fallout: New Vegas wiki has a comprehensive list of every item in the game, with base IDs for all of them.

player.additem <base_id> <amount> — Switch in the object ID for the <base_id> (no need to keep the brackets, and the number of the item you want for the <amount>. It should look like this.

Example: player.additem 0015FD5C 1

Congratulations, you now have a suit of Chinese Stealth Armour.

player.removeitem <base_id> <amount> — Same as above, but the items you identify will be removed from your inventory and obliterated forever.

player.showinventory — Gives you a handy list of base IDs for stuff you possess. Might be quicker than visiting the wiki for numbers in some situations.

Useful item codes

There are thousands of item codes available in Fallout: New Vegas, but here are a few fun pieces of weapons and armour to try if you're just messing around. Note that items with an xx in the item ID are from expansions, and may not work if you don't have the expansion installed.

WEAPONS

Lucky revolver 000e2c86

Mysterious Magnum 00127c6c

Li'l Devil pistol xx000805

Anti-materiel Rifle 0008f21c

Assault Carbine (GRA) 0008f21e

Christine's CoS silencer rifle xx0112ba

Silenced .22 SMG 0008f218

Sturdy Caravan Shotgun 001735e3

Minigun 0000433f

Alien blaster 00004322

Euclid's C-Finder 0014eb3c

Pew Pew laser rifle 00103b1d

Flamer 0000432d

Plasma caster 000906cf

Tesla cannon 000e2bec

Fat Man 0000432c

Mercy 0015fff4

Missile launcher 00004340

Chainsaw 0015fe44

Power Fist 00004347

ARMOUR

Brotherhood T-45b power armour 00075201

T45d power armour 00014e13

Combat armour, reinforced 00126500

NCR Ranger combat armour 00129254

Stealth Suit Mk II xx00c12f

Advanced Radiation suit 0003307a

Alter yourself

player.setscale <scale> — 1 is normal. Numbers below that will shrink you. Number above that will make you massive. You don't need the <> brackets around the number.

player.setlevel X — Where X is the level you want to be.

player.rewardxp 15000 — Gives you 15,000 XP.

sexchange — Changes your sex.

showracemenu — Change your race.

showbarbermenu — Change your hairstyle.

shownamemenu — Change your name.

player.addperk <base_id> — Give yourself a perk. Replace the <base_id> with the ID for the perk you want and drop the <> brackets. You can find all the perk base_ID values on the Fallout: New Vegas Wiki.

player.removeperk <base_id> — Take the ID'd perk away.

player.setav speedmult X — Where X is your speed percentage. At 100 you move at normal speed, at 10 you move really slowly, and at 200 you go very, very fast.

addreputation <base_ID> <0/1 to add infamy/fame> <amount> — Replace <base_ID> with one of the codes below. Select 1 to add reputation; select 0 to add infamy. Then replace <amount> with the amount of rep you want to add or remove. You can only add 5 rep at a time, to a maximum of 100 total.

Example: addreputation 0011e662 1 5 — earn 5 fame with the Brotherhood of Steel.

Boomers 000ffae8

Brotherhood of Steel 0011e662

Caesar's Legion 000f43dd

Followers of the Apocalypse 00124ad1

Great Khans 0011989b

Powder Gangers 001558e6

NCR 000f43de

White Glove Society 00116f16

removereputation <base_ID> <0/1 to set infamy/fame> <amount> — Same deal as addreputation, except the amount you set will be subtracted from your rep with the specified faction.

Mess with NPCs

This is similar to item manipulation, but you might sometimes need the NPC's ref_id. The Fallout: New Vegas wiki has all those as well.

resurrect — Brings an NPC back to life. This won't help with quest completion but if you killed someone by accident, you bend the rules of the universe to bring them back.

tdetect — Switch NPC player detection off or on. This gives you perfect stealth.

addtofaction <factionID> <0/1> — Replace the <factionID> with one of the codes below, and then select 0 if you want the targeted NPC to be friendly with that faction. Select 1 if you want them to be allied with that faction.

Example: addtofaction 0011e662 1 — Adds targeted NPC to the Brotherhood of Steel as an ally.

Player's current faction 1b2a4

Boomers 000ffae8

Brotherhood of Steel 0011e662

Caesar's Legion 000f43dd

Followers of the Apocalypse 00124ad1

Great Khans 0011989b

Powder Gangers 001558e6

NCR 000f43de

White Glove Society 00116f16

removefromfaction <factionID> — Similar to the addtofaction command, insert the factionID to remove the NPC from that faction.

tcai — Turn off the all NPCs' combat AI so they don't fight.

tai — Toggle targeted NPC's AI off.

Freecam, disable HUD, NoClip and more

tfc — Toggle free cam. Add a 1 after tfc to also freeze everyone in the scene. This is good for taking dramatic screenshots.

sgtm <X> — Where X is how fast time moves. It's a multiplier so 1 is normal speed, 0.5 is half speed, and so on.

tcl — Noclip mode.

twf — Wireframe toggle.

tm — Switch HUD on and off.

tmm <1/0> — Type 1 to show discovered map markers, 0 to hide them. Type tmm 101 to reveal all markers, even undiscovered ones.

tfow — Switch local fog of war on or off.

movetoqt — Moves you to next quest target.

coc <cell name> — Moves you to a location. A full list of the Cell IDs is available on the Fallout: New Vegas wikia.

caqs — Completes every objective in every quest it's possible to receive in the game, essentially removing quests so you can wander without objectives.