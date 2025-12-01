You don't need to pay an arm and a leg for a gaming soundbar because our favorite budget pick is down to $55 in the Cyber Monday sales
In both colors too.
Offering solid sound at a low price point, and even pumping out a bit of bass while it does it, the Creative Sound Blaster GS3 is the best budget soundbar right now. Its button placement is a little awkward, and its Bluetooth is basic, but you won't find better at this price point.
Key specs: 65 Hz to 20,000 Hz, USB, Bluetooth, Aux, 1.04 kg
Price check: Walmart $54.99 | Lenovo $54.99
Gaming soundbars are getting better and cheaper as the years pass, offering strong sound and solid connectivity in one solid bar. If you're on the lookout for something to place under your TV that will beat your monitor's built-in speakers, we've got a great choice this Cyber Monday.
For $55 at Amazon, you can pick up Creative's Sound Blaster GS3, which is the best soundbar at its price point.
When we tested this soundbar just a few months ago, we heard decent sound, and it even has some bass, which you don't always expect from something so budget-oriented. It's easy to set up, with strong connectivity, and it looks striking tucked away underneath a monitor.
The benefit of a soundbar is that it requires fewer draped wires than a traditional speaker setup, and you don't need distance between the tweeters, which means you can place it on a relatively small desk.
We did spot that the Bluetooth support only has the SBC codec, which means no lossless sound for you, but it's still good in a pinch, or when you want to hear something from your phone. As well as this, though the multipurpose dial on the right feels great to use, the buttons around it are a bit mushy and hard to control, which often means picking up or moving the soundbar to actually use them
Just last month, I declared that Creative was "on an absolute tear right now" and that's still true. It currently hogs up half of the choices for the best PC speaker, in our summation, with the GS3 being the best budget soundbar out there.
When they reviewed it, our Ian said, "Yes it's cheap, and yes it's a bit underpowered, but it's still better than any monitor or laptop speakers and if you're looking for something to bring a little more boom to your PC gaming a small soundbar like this will do very nicely." With a tidy discount, that's only even more accurate.
