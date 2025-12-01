Great for audio professionals and audio fans, reference speakers offer the truest sound quality to what a song/game/movie actually sounds like. That can sometimes end in a muted sound, and yet the Kanto Ora managed to blow me away, with powerful, clean tones and plenty of sound.

If you fancy a pair for yourself, you can pick up the Kanto Ora for $238 at Amazon right now, which is the lowest I've ever seen it at. The only downside (if you can call it that) is that this sale only applies to the Red, Purple, and Light Pink models. The first two are available at Amazon, where the last is at Walmart and Newegg. The other colors will cost you the standard $350.

We're curating all the Cyber Monday PC gaming deals right here

Even with $110+ off, I can't deny that spending over $200 on a set of speakers is a tall order. But one thing I also can't deny is how impressive the Kanto Ora is. With Bluetooth, RCA, and USB, it has a wide range of connectivity types, and swapping between them can be done with a flick of a button.

Most importantly, it sounds great. Mids, highs, and bass all sit comfortably in the mix, without one shouting over the other, and you can really crank that bass if you want to, which is a pleasant surprise for such a cute and small set of speakers.

This isn't a traditional set of gaming speakers. It doesn't have a direct 'game mode' or RGB, but it doesn't need to look snazzy to stand out. It will do that all with its sound, and its more understated look suits every desk I've been able to throw it on (which is about four.)

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The Kanto Ora got a whopping 90% in my review way back at the start of 2024 and has been our pick for the best bookshelf speaker ever since.

As I said back then, "With an understated look and great form factor, this little set of speakers has a great bark. Even if that price bites." Luckily, that chomp feels a little less extreme, knocked down its best-ever price.