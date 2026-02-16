Artist scales retro speaker up to ridiculous proportions: 'Is this a really stupid project? Yes'
It's about time someone brought back the look.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
There's a good chance that, if you're a certain age, you hold a soft spot in your heart for slightly yellow-tinged retro speakers. Well, that soft spot may melt when you see them towering over you, blasting Creed and Blink-182. Or at least that's the vision put forward by artist Gwak, who built a huge version of the speaker that was likely hooked up to your family PC.
As shown off on their TikTok and YouTube channels, the life-sized speaker comes with purposely off-white sides, a working volume knob, and even a Goodwill sticker that is slightly peeled off. We just need a second one and a 100-inch CRT to finish the look.
What's being emulated is one half of a set of Harman Kardon HK 19.5 2.0 speakers. The base of the speaker is made of wood, with a large set of working speakers inserted in the middle. Then the outer walls are coated in paint, and a fabric sits over the top of the front, completing the look. Not only does the right knob work to turn on the speaker and crank the volume, but it also comes with a very familiar click when doing so.
Though we aren't given the official measurements, Gwak does show off an original set of Harman Kardon speakers next to the prototype in an earlier video. It appears to be roughly one-tenth or eleventh of the size. Given the Harman Kardon set sits at 6.7 inches tall, that would put my estimation at around 67-73 inches (or 5.6 to 6 feet).
In a TikTok video of the prototype Gwak posted last month, they said, "I’m making the world's dumbest—I mean largest—computer speaker". They continue, "Now, is this a really stupid project? Yes."
@gwakproductions
If you don’t know it’s ok but I am sorry.♬ old computer speakers - icecoldbottleofmilk
Gwak's speaker seems to have taken a few weeks to build, and Gwak has demonstrated cellphone interference when they get closer, but this interference is missing from later videos. It's unclear as of right now if that interference was turned off in some form, removed, or edited in. Surely that's crucial for recreating the 1990's and 2000's vibe.
If you want to check out and listen to the speaker yourself, it will be showing at ABV Gallery's nostalgic show on the 21st of February in Atlanta, Georgia. One can only hope they will be taking song requests.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
1. Best overall: Mackie CR3.5BT + CR8SBT
2. Best budget: Creative Pebble Pro
3. Best midrange: Logitech Z407
4. Best gaming soundbar: Creative Stage Pro
5. Best budget gaming soundbar: Creative Sound Blaster GS3
6. Best bookshelf speakers: Kanto Ora
James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.