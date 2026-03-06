Save 19% ($30) Logitech G522 Lightspeed gaming headset | Black: was $159.99 now $129.99 at Amazon This is a pair of cans capable of both serious oomph as well as sitting comfortably upon your bonce throughout long gaming sessions. Unfortunately, the washable suspension band only offers two adjustable holes on either side, meaning this may be a touch tight for those with bigger noggins. Still, it's a solid price for one of the best wireless mics out there. Key specs: 40 mm Pro-G Drivers | LIGHTSYNC RGB | Detachable mic arm | 280 g weight | Up to 60-hour battery (with lights off)

It isn't every day that a brand new bit of kit rocks up, and then enjoys a deep discount soon after. When it does happen, it's not usually indicative of a worthwhile bit of kit. Thankfully, this deal is one you'll want to be all ears for.

Better yet, the Logitech G522 Lightspeed gaming headset is a comfy set of cans that won't painfully pin your poor little ears back. It strikes the balance between being lightweight enough not to rest heavy upon your weary head, but also being decently constructed enough to survive its share of tumbles. On top of that, you're also getting a selection of features that are far from lightweight—all at the gravity-defying price of $130 from Amazon.

Join us on WhatsApp for daily deals, direct to your phone.

Though James definitely liked this gaming headset, he also says in his Logitech G522 Lightspeed review that its original MSRP was a bit of a sticking point. An almost 20% discount sweetens the deal, offering up 40 mm Pro-G Drivers and a detachable mic for comfortably less.

James notes that, while this headset sounds perfectly pleasant straight out of the box, hopping into the Logitech G Hub software to boost the bass is really the thing to do. The G522 Lightspeed's cans give the bass some proper welly, making for a deeply immersive soundscape, whether you're clashing blades, shooting guns, or just drinking in an orchestral movement or two from the soundtrack.

James writes, "I also find that it's easy to discern where noises are coming from and why. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2's atmospheric shots, grunts, and screams can be parsed from either can, and the footsteps of enemies in Counter-Strike 2 are easy to pinpoint. When I swapped over to music, the thing I noticed most was how wide the soundstage feels. There are certain compromises you expect when it comes to headsets, and being so lightweight made me feel like it would be lacking presence, but the G522 Lightspeed feels very full, especially at louder volumes."

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Now, because these cans are so airy, that does unfortunately mean there's not a whole lot in the way of sound isolation. That means that if you really want to crank up the latest Sabrina Carpenter single, chances are those around you will also get an earful.

And, thanks to the detachable mic, you absolutely can take these cans on the go and annoy your fellow commuters on public transport. Speaking of the mic though, James sang its praises too.

He describes it as "a detachable boom mic that is clear and picks up bass enough to offer a near radio-level sound. Like the audio, a quick adjustment in Logitech G Hub makes it absolutely sing, and it could serve as a streaming microphone without any problems."

The headset mic in 'broadcaster 1' mode in the Logitech G Hub.

The headset mic without any software help.

Well, in for a penny, in for a pound: if the options are either taking my show on the road and annoying my fellow passengers with my questionable musical tastes, or staying home and letting folks opt-in to a three-hour rant about why Linkin Park's Hybrid Theory still slaps, actually, it's an obvious choice. I didn't choose the podcaster life; it very much chose me.