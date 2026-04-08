4K gaming monitor prices are now mighty reasonable and this $200 MSI would be my choice of the lot

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It even has a neat dual mode to swap between 1080p/288 Hz and 4K/144 Hz.

MSI Mag gaming monitor on a deals background
(Image credit: MSI)
MSI MAG 275UPD E14
4K (and 1080p)
Save $110