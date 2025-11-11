We have reviewed quite a few gaming speakers over the last few months, so our best gaming speakers guide needed a little clearout as we're approaching the holidays. Once I was done, I was shocked to see Creative hog up half of the spots we've designated for different price points and use cases. It turns out that, despite competition from Blueant, Razer, OXS, and Majority, Creative is on a bit of a hot streak of late.

Starting from the top, the Creative Pebble Pro is now our choice for the best budget PC speakers. For $70, this is a super capable set of speakers that have solid sound reproduction and come in a tiny little shell.

If you have limited space, the Pro is a great choice, though the bass is a little lacking, and the Bluetooth is a pretty basic as it only supports the SBC codec. No lossless for you (at least wirelessly).

If you aren't in the market for a budget set of speakers, the Creative Stage Pro has been named the best gaming soundbar, and for good reason. This soundbar plus subwoofer package absolutely thumps, with sound that might just wake your neighbors if you aren't careful.

It's not just loud, though; it sounds great, has excellent connectivity and still comes in at a reasonable price point despite all it offers. It is, however, not a particularly sleek setup, given it pairs a 16-inch soundbar and a 3.4 kg subwoofer. You will need a little space to put it all down.

Image 1 of 3 Creative Pebble Pro (Image credit: Future) Creative Stage Pro (Image credit: Future) Creative Sound Blaster GS3 (Image credit: Future)

Finally, we have also added the Creative Sound Blaster GS3 as the best budget soundbar. Coming in at $65, it's pretty neat to think you can get a fully fledged soundbar to shove under your TV for less than the cost of a full-priced game. There are ways that price shows, though.

This soundbar doesn't offer super high-quality sound and features. It's, instead, a strong all-rounder that could make for a solid upgrade from your monitor or laptop's built-in speakers. Like the Pebble Pro, the SBC Bluetooth codec is a little bit basic, but it also works with a 3.5 mm jack or USB Type-C and offers a decently deep and varied sound

Despite Creative's recent hot streak, it has not managed to knock Mackie off the best overall speaker throne because its CR3.5BT and CR8SBT combo is absolutely killer, with an excellent sound and neat design.

You can check out our full picks for the best PC speakers below.

The quick list