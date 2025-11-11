Jump to:

Creative is on an absolute tear right now with its value gaming speakers, hogging fully half our top recommendations

Though the overall spot remains unchanged.

The Creative Stage Pro sits on a desk before a monitor and behind an RGB keyboard. Miniature Vocaloid figurines sit along the top of the soundbar. The soundbar&#039;s LED display shows the device is in USB mode.
(Image credit: Future)
We have reviewed quite a few gaming speakers over the last few months, so our best gaming speakers guide needed a little clearout as we're approaching the holidays. Once I was done, I was shocked to see Creative hog up half of the spots we've designated for different price points and use cases. It turns out that, despite competition from Blueant, Razer, OXS, and Majority, Creative is on a bit of a hot streak of late.

Starting from the top, the Creative Pebble Pro is now our choice for the best budget PC speakers. For $70, this is a super capable set of speakers that have solid sound reproduction and come in a tiny little shell.

Image 1 of 3
Creative Pebble Pro PC speakers
Creative Pebble Pro(Image credit: Future)

Finally, we have also added the Creative Sound Blaster GS3 as the best budget soundbar. Coming in at $65, it's pretty neat to think you can get a fully fledged soundbar to shove under your TV for less than the cost of a full-priced game. There are ways that price shows, though.

This soundbar doesn't offer super high-quality sound and features. It's, instead, a strong all-rounder that could make for a solid upgrade from your monitor or laptop's built-in speakers. Like the Pebble Pro, the SBC Bluetooth codec is a little bit basic, but it also works with a 3.5 mm jack or USB Type-C and offers a decently deep and varied sound

Despite Creative's recent hot streak, it has not managed to knock Mackie off the best overall speaker throne because its CR3.5BT and CR8SBT combo is absolutely killer, with an excellent sound and neat design.

You can check out our full picks for the best PC speakers below.

The best gaming speakers

James Bentley
James Bentley
Hardware writer

James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.

