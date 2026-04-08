Far from a vanity project, the LTT Ratcheting Screwdriver has absolutely earned a spot in my toolbag. The LTT Precision Pro Multi-Bit Screwdriver & Bit Set is certainly solid, too, but loses out to the more affordable iFixit alternative.

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You don't need lots of tools to build a PC. A single Philips screwdriver should suffice to remove stubborn thumbscrews and secure both the motherboard and power supply. Yet I'm still reaching for my toolkit every other day, be it for modding an old iPod or snipping zip-ties. If you're the sort to tinker with a lot of electronics, a versatile screwdriver is a handy thing to own.

That brings me to the latest products to come across my desk: a precision screwdriver with a multi-bit set and a large ratcheting screwdriver. All of which comes from an unlikely source, though one I'm sure most PC gamers will know well: Linus Tech Tips.

I wasn't sure what to expect upon opening the YouTuber-branded boxes. Having once upon a time been at the same booth at a show as Linus was loudly disagreeing with someone about quality control, I had a pretty good feeling about the quality of the screwdrivers before they arrived. That was a good assumption, too, as now they're in front of me, they feel sturdy and well put together.

LTT Ratcheting Screwdriver

First off, let's look at the larger ratcheting screwdriver. It's priced at $70, which means it's a bit of an investment, but it does include most of the core bits you'll need for PC building or general, day-to-day home fixes.

The bits included with the ratcheting screwdriver:

PH0, PH1, PH2

H2, H2.5, H4

SL2, SL4, SL6

SQ1, SQ2

Magnet

These bits come with a black phosphate coating to prevent rust. They are packaged separately but are stored inside the screwdriver itself. Pulling down on the orange section at the bottom of the screwdriver reveals a carousel of storage, with space for 12 bits in total, or six longer bits. It's pretty handy, and unlike another ratcheting screwdriver I own, Arctic's Ratchet Screwdriver Toolkit, the hidden compartment on the LTT stays securely fitted within the screwdriver when in use.

The handle is very comfortable. It's a decent size at 13 cm (the entire screwdriver is 21 cm long) and has flattened edges and a divet for your thumb and index finger to sit comfortably within. There's also an additional grip point on the ¼ inch metal shaft of the screwdriver—the so-called knurling, which is a lovely word—that offers a little extra leverage when required. Though so far, I've not had to use it.

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The ratcheting mode is adjusted via the dial below the shaft and above the grip. With this, you can switch between clockwise, counterclockwise and locked modes on the screwdriver—basically, unscrew/screw/both. The dial movement feels pretty chunky, but the ratcheting actually feels pretty lightweight, which is what you want for the stubby screws often used in a PC build.

The ¼ inch hex tip of the screwdriver, and by extension any bit fitted into it, is magnetised. That's pretty key for any screwdriver primarily used for PC builds, as you really don't want to drop a screw trying to fit your motherboard. I've had to pick up and shake a case a few too many times over the years to try and find a lost screw or washer—magnetised screwdrivers help avoid a good deal of that.

There's less risk of over-torqueing a screw with the LTT ratcheting screwdriver than the Hoto I usually use for my regular PC builds. And while it's not as quick, the ratchet makes light work of a motherboard installation. Though I do think there's a lot to be said for an electric screwdriver if you're building PCs or similar more regularly than most—not to mention the Hoto brand one I received late last year is actually cheaper than the LTT model at $40. Though it is yet another thing to think about charging regularly, and, moreover, I suspect it won't last nearly as long.

I've only had the LTT ratcheting screwdriver for a couple of weeks now, so long-term reliability is a mystery to me. That said, it feels pretty tough with little to go wrong beyond the ratchet mechanism and bit storage, and the bits themselves are a standard size and easily swapped out once inevitable wear and tear ruins their edge.

Buy if... ✅ You want a convenient and compact solution for PC building: The ratcheting screwdriver is really all you need for a PC build. It makes light work of even annoyingly tiny NVMe SSD screws.

The LTT design is made in partnership with Megapro, which offers something similar in the Megapro Automotive Screwdriver Set or the Original Ratcheting Multi-Bit Screwdriver. These models are a touch cheaper, at $66 and $59, respectively, but differ a little from the LTT model in appearance and that aforementioned shaft knurling. Suffice to say, if you want the LTT model, you don't have to pay a huge YouTube premium for it.

I've just wrapped up a PC build using the ratcheting screwdriver and precision screwdriver, which I'll talk about in just a moment. From that build, the ratcheting screwdriver feels to me the most useful. I would happily recommend it for most PC builders.

It saves time, makes installation easier, and should prove itself handy around the house. The ratcheting screwdriver has certainly earned a spot in my toolbag.

LTT Precision Pro Multi-Bit Screwdriver & Bit Set

The smaller screwdriver of the two, the $70 Precision Pro Multi-Bit Screwdriver is better suited to peeling parts from a gaming laptop than building a desktop PC.

At the business end, a magnetised tip for use with 4 mm bits. At the other end, a suitably on-brand orange cap that rotates freely from the screwdriver body for easier single-handed operation.

The package I received from Linus Media Group included a fidget spinner made out of an old AMD CPU—an A4-5300, to be precise—one of the more creative ways to reuse an outdated processor. Though this has proven extremely popular in my house and I'm regularly stealing it away from my partner, they needn't have bothered. The orange top of the precision bit screwdriver suffices for the same purpose. It spins and spins and spins. What benefit that offers over a more stubborn cap, I couldn't tell you. But it's satisfying as heck.

Similar to the ratcheting screwdriver, hidden under the orange end cap is a carousel for storing bits. Just tug at the cap to expose the convenient three-bit storage hiding in the screwdriver body. It has a helluva satisfying action to it, too. Though unlike the ratcheting screwdriver, you're likely to keep most bits inside the separate case, which feels more the ideal solution for storage and easy access.

The included case is great. It includes a selection of 60 bits that are easily identifiable from the labels etched into the orange foam insert. A lot easier to read from a glance than the black insert found on the otherwise very similar iFixit driver kit.

It's an obvious comparison, and no doubt the competition that LTT had in mind when it set about launching its own precision screwdriver kit; iFixit having a pretty good standing amongst PC builders and YouTubers alike, of course. I've also reviewed the iFixit Repair Business Toolkit positively in the past.

The similarities are clear here: drivers of a similar size and shape, both with rotating end caps, and a very similar selection of bits fitted inside a case that doubles as a cable tray. The LTT model has taken a slightly different approach with a hinged case, compared to iFixit's magnetically attached and fully removable cover. It also has a smaller footprint at 155 x 95 mm compared to iFixit's 175 x 110 mm.

As for bits, the LTT kit has all the main ones covered, such as Philips, Torx, flathead, tri-point, and sockets. It also includes security versions of some bits, including Hex security bits, which are notably missing on the iFixit alternative. It also includes an iPhone standoff bit, if that's of any use to you, and like the iFixit, an adapter to fit these smaller bits into larger screwdrivers, such as the LTT Ratcheting Screwdriver.

Don't buy if... ❌ You're after a precision kit: The LTT precision kit is solid but iFixit offers more for the same money, or a similar product for less.

The precision screwdriver definitely has its uses, though perhaps less so for a PC builder. I tend to reach for my iFixit kit when I'm working on smaller electronics or when I need to use the extender included with the bits. The extender allows me to get to hard-to-reach spots in an ill-designed chassis that a more conventional screwdriver, like the ratcheting model, cannot reach. The LTT kit doesn't include an extender and therefore doesn't fulfil the same purpose. Similarly, the iFixit alternative, its Mako Driver Kit, is a lot more affordable at $40.

Moreover, for other electronics or more fiddly work, I use my iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit, which includes the Driver Kit, for its range of prodders, peelers and tweezers. These come at a very small extra expense over the LTT option, at $75, and for those reasons, I'd choose the iFixit over the LTT precision kit here.