For $1,000 off, this Cooler Master gaming PC is about as cheap as I've seen such a solid RTX 5080 build

I usually keep my eye on budget and mid-range gaming PC deals because that tends to be where the seriously appealing discounts have been during GPU generation, not to mention there are probably more gamers looking for new PCs at that end of the market. But occasionally we see a high-end PC get enough of a discount that it's worth a look, and this is one such PC.

No, we're not talking about something for $2,000 or under—hopefully we'll see the odd deal like that next year, in the lead-up to a new GPU generation—but this is about as cheap as I've seen a well-rounded high-end system as this over the past few months. For $2,200 at Newegg with a $1,000 discount, you're getting a gaming PC with current-gen, high-end components.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 at the heart of this build is—excluding the prohibitively expensive RTX 5090 and RTX 4090—one of the most powerful available right now. It doesn't offer a massive jump over the previous-gen RTX 4080 Super, but there is a jump, and you also get Multi Frame Gen (MFG). Crucially, MFG is actually worth a damn on such a high-end card, because the latency increase isn't so bad when you're already starting at a high frame rate. On an RTX 5080, the end result is the ability to play demanding games on max settings even at 4K.

Then there's the rest of the build. Admittedly, the Core Ultra 7 265KF isn't the best CPU on the market right now, but with the latest BIOS updates that allow you to increase its power, it can churn out some decent frame rates. It has 8 Performance-cores, which makes it usable for some light or moderate productivity tasks, too. An AMD X3D chip would be ideal, but you can't have it all for this price without building your own.

What you can have, though, is 32 GB of fast DDR5 RAM and 2 TB of storage. Both of these things mean you shouldn't be left pondering that 'do I, don't I' upgrade conundrum. You'll have enough storage, and you won't be hindered by your RAM. Combined with the RTX 5080, you should have real peace of mind that you've got all you need until the next GPU generation, unless you decide you need to undertake some heavy productivity work and want a better CPU, or you just want the creme de la creme for gaming with an X3D chip.

The icing on the cake is that you're getting everything wrapped up in a nice Cooler Master bow, with a PSU, case, and cooling from a well-known brand. That includes a bunch of fans (three front intake and one rear exhaust) plus a top-mounted 360 mm liquid cooler.

Unfortunately you're not getting one of those fancy fishtank-style cases, so it's not the best looker, but hey, it's the performance that matters, right? And on that front you're getting a heck of a lot for $2,200. It's not wildly cheap, but it's very reasonable for the 2025 market.