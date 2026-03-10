Okay, so my gaming laptop deal of the week isn't what you'd call cheap. It is, however, surprisingly good value in today's market, given that it's one of the fastest RTX 5080 mobile machines we've ever tested.

RTX 5080 gaming laptops have been hit badly by the pricing stick over the past few months, with most of them being so expensive at this point, they're very difficult to recommend. This one, though, is back down to $2,549 at B&H Photo—and seeing as you get a huge smack of gaming performance for the cash, I'm still happy to shout its name from the rooftops.

All that grunt is down to two main factors: a beastly 24-core Intel Core Ultra 9 chip, and a full fat 175 W RTX 5080 with plenty of breathing room.

The Legion Pro 7i isn't the slimmest of machines, but it's still remarkably svelte for a laptop capable of cooling both those components properly—and it manages to fire some huge performance numbers at our test suite as a result.

Yep, it's our best high-performance gaming laptop pick for a reason. In fact, if you want to beat it overall, you'll either need something with an RTX 5090 mobile (I can hear your pocketbook crying already) or something like the Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 10. Essentially, good luck finding something faster than this for under $3,000.

Plus, you're getting a 240 Hz OLED display. While you can find the odd RTX 5080 machine for cheaper right now (like this MSI Vector 16 HX AI for $2,099), it's very unlikely to have a panel anywhere near as good as this one. It'd be a shame to scrimp on the screen when you're spending this sort of money, but the Legion Pro 7i has you covered.

It's still a lot of cash to drop on a laptop though, that's for sure. And it's a bit noisy, although the fans are pretty easy to rein in with Lenovo's LegionSpace software without tanking the performance too badly.

But given you get the full set of bells and whistles (including 32 GB of DDR5-6400 and a 2 TB SSD, no less) for a heavily discounted price, in a market where many 16 GB RTX 5070 Ti laptops are cruising above the $2,000 mark, the Lenovo sure makes a whole lot of sense.

It's not cheap, but it does give you a huge amount of performance for your money, and that's plenty good enough for me.