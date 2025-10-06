This Samsung ultrawide gaming monitor is at its lowest price ever at Amazon—it's less than you might think at just $260

Ultrawide Save $140 Samsung Odyssey G5: was $399.99 now $259.99 at Amazon 34-inch ultrawide 1440p gaming remains one of our firm favorites. It's a great compromise between lots of detail and decent frame rates. This Samsung panel gives you all that with 3,440 by 1,440 pixels, 165 Hz refresh, and 1 ms response, alongside a heavy curve. It's not the brightest at 250 nits, but if you can live with that, it's an awful lot of monitor for the money. Key specs: 34-inch | 3440 x 1440 | 165 Hz | VA | Curved | 1 ms

The answer is ultrawide. Assuming the question is 'how do I balance game performance with resolution, refresh rate, and immersion?' These wider-than-thou gaming monitors push resolution without going overboard and demanding a high-end graphics card. And I've just spotted a classic at its lowest price in a year at Amazon.

The Samsung Odyssey G5. We've written about it many times in the past (this year, last year, two years ago), though most of the time it's been on sale for around $300. Not today. You can pick up the G5 over at Amazon for $260 right now. You can also grab it over at Samsung for the same price.

According to pricing history over at CamelCamelCamel (which you should absolutely use if you're surfing Amazon for deals this month), that's the lowest price all year, and a huge drop on its lowest price previously. We haven't seen this sort of drop since this time last year.

This gaming monitor has been around for a while but it's still really capable. It's a 34-inch (21:9 aspect ratio) VA panel, which means you aren't getting the color depth of a IPS or OLED, but you benefit from a high contrast ratio. The brightness of this particular panel is probably its weakest feature, at only 250 nits, but it makes up for that somewhat by the sheer value and bonuses like a 1 ms response time and FreeSync Premium support.

It's curvy, too. The 1000R rating, contrary to what you migh think, is more curvy than the usual 1500R or 1800R you tend to find on a gaming monitor. If it's your primary monitor and you're not planning to dual-wield, that should make for a pretty immersive experience. Though if you want to stack another monitor alongside this and have the bezels line up... eesh, that might be tough without an equally curvy screen alongside it. Even then, that's going to be a little claustrophobic.

But hey, as a primary gaming monitor, this ultrawide offers some stupendous value. You can just about get a cheaper ultrawide with gaming chops for less in the Gigabyte GS43WQC, $250 at Newegg, but it has a much lower refresh rate at 120 Hz out of the box. Still, looks like you don't need to spend anything near to a fortune for a little ultrawide action.