I've become a proper ultrawide convert so here are my six picks for the best Prime Day ultrawide gaming monitor deals

If you're thinking of taking the plunge and buying an ultrawide gaming monitor this Prime Day, well, I don't blame you. I never used to be a fan of ultrawides, but having used quite a few over the past few years and experiencing the benefits of a stretched out screen, I have to admit I've become a convert.

Being able to stretch out multiple windows over a very wide screen boosts productivity, there's no doubt, and—while it takes some getting used to for gaming—once you've gone wide, it's difficult to go back.

But if you thought going ultrawide meant spending ultra money, you'd be wrong. I've collected five of the best ultrawide gaming monitor deals below for your perusal, and each are the best prices you'll find right now on screens that goes very wide indeed.

Under $200

Acer Nitro EDA343CUR Hbmiippx | 34-inch | 3440 x 1440 | 100Hz | VA | $279.99 $199.99 at Newegg (save $80)

34 inches of ultrawide, high-refresh gaming action for just $200. Not bad. Okay, it's only 100Hz and this is obviously a VA not an IPS panel. And the product name is unforgivable. However, in a world of terrible $400 budget GPUs, this thing looks like a bargain. Price check: Best Buy $259.99

Let's kick things off with a screen with a very silly name, yet a ridiculously low price. The Acer Nitro EDA343CUR Hbmiippx (say it out loud, I dare you) might be a bit of a mouthful, but what you're getting here is a 34-inch, 3440 x 1440 ultrawide display for a mere $200 at Newegg.

When was the last time a major component of your system cost you that little? A while I bet, and a good monitor is one of the most crucial components of all. It might be a VA panel, and 100 Hz isn't the fastest refresh rate you'll find, but absolutely nothing beats this curved monitor for the money.

Acer often impresses with its monitor pricing, and this deal makes the Nitro a no-brainer for those looking for a budget ultrawide. It's the cheapest way of getting a great widescreen experience on your desk, and a bit of a stunner of a deal if you ask me.

Under $300

LG UltraGear 34GP63A-B | 34-inch | 160Hz | 3440 x 1440 | VA | $399.99 $249.99 at Amazon (save $150)

At $250 this LG ultrawide is a genuine bargain. By comparison, Alienware's fancy QD-OLED 34-inch panel is around $800 even on sale. This LG matches its size, resolution, aspect ratio and refresh rate for less than one third of the price, although of course it is a VA panel, not an OLED. It's also not the brightest gaming monitor ever, but it is a very good deal. Price check: LG $249.99

Stepping things up a notch, we should really talk about this LG Ultragear. For $50 more than the ultra-cheap Acer, what you're getting here is a significantly higher 160 Hz refresh rate, and LG credentials. Again, it's a VA panel, but we've been fans of LG's Ultragear monitors for some time, and this one's no exception.

With AMD Freesync Premium support for smooth, screen-tear-free gaming and 1 ms motion blur reduction, this beauty has great specs from a very trusted brand. There's a built-in Black Stabiliser for dynamic brightening, and 99% sRGB coverage too, along with HDR10 support.

All for $250 at Amazon, which makes it a lot of high-refresh rate ultrawide for the money.

Samsung Odyssey G5 | 34-inch VA | 3440 x 1440 | 250 nits |1ms MPRT | $549.99 $299.99 at Best Buy (save $250)

34-inch ultrawide 1440p gaming remains one of our firm favourites. It's a great compromise between lots of detail and decent frame rates. This Samsung panel gives you all that with 3,440 by 1,440 pixels, 165Hz refresh and 1ms response. It's not the brightest at 250 nits. But if you can live with that, it's an awful lot of monitor for the money. Price check: Amazon $315.78

Speaking of trusted brands in the gaming monitor space, how about Samsung? The Samsung Odyssey G5 often crops up on discount, and every time it's worth looking at as a cheap ultrawide that delivers the goods.

Like the monitors above it's got 34-inches of ultrawide real-estate, although this time with a slightly faster refresh rate of 165 Hz. The 1000R curve delivers a good dose of immersion, and the 1ms response time is decent, too.

It's not the brightest, with a rating of 250 nits, and ports are pretty limited (one HDMI 2.0 and one DisplayPort 1.4), but if you're looking for a budget ultrawide from a known brand with serious specs, the G5 makes a great pick. Especially at its current price of $300 at Best Buy. Big brand doesn't have to mean big prices, and this display proves it.

$300+

GIGABYTE M34WQ | 34-inch | 144Hz | IPS | $449.99 $389.99 at Newegg (save $60)

Gigabyte make some of our favorite gaming monitors, and as ultrawides go, this one's a bit of a peach. That IPS panel is plenty fast with a 144Hz refresh rate, and it's got plenty of ports for all sorts of connection possibilities. A 400 nits brightness rating is pretty great for this sort of price, too. Price check: Amazon $389.99 | Walmart $389.99

Ok, so the previous three are all VA panels. And VA panels can deliver a good experience despite the low price, but if you're looking for something pin-sharp and on point, the next step up is IPS. This Gigabyte M34WQ might not have an immersive curve, but its got specs that impress for the $390 you'll pay at Newegg right now.

For a start, it's got a 400 nits brightness rating, along with a decent 91% DCI-P3 color accuracy rating. Not the greatest you'll see, but plenty good enough for this kind of cash. We've been rating Gigabyte monitors for a while now based on their combination of value, build quality, and well-specced panels, and this has got a great mix of the three.

144 Hz isn't the fastest refresh rate, but plenty for most gamers, and you get a whole load of connectivity options, too. Two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 connection, one USB Type-C, two USB 3.0 downstream ports and one USB 3 upstream port. Oh, and a headphone jack, for good measure.

That's a lot of tempting features for $390. Personally I like my ultrawides with a curve, but if the bends don't do it for you and a great IPS panel is what you desire, this makes for an excellent choice.

Alienware 34 AW3423DWF OLED | 34-inch | 3440 x 1440 | 165Hz $699.99 at Dell

This is the lowest price yet for Alienware's segment defining OLED monitor. Sure, it's still a lot of money and this is now quite an old model. But, in truth, Samsung's QD-OLED panel tech hasn't moved on much since this first-gen model was released. In short, this glossy-panelled beauty is still a scorcher. Price check: Amazon $899.99

An absolute favorite here at PC Gamer, the Alienware 34 AW3423DWF is yet another monitor with a very silly sequence of letters, but this one's got pretty much impeccable specs. It's $699 at Dell right now, which is the cheapest we've seen this OLED monitor to date. Oh, we also gave it a score of 95 in our review. Yep, 95. That really doesn't happen often.

When it comes to this ultrawide though, it's not difficult to see why. For a start its a proper OLED, which means insanely deep blacks, excellent color reproduction and proper vibrancy that makes everything look simply fabulous.

But this model has an anti-glare glossy coating. That might not sound like much to write home about, but it really does make a difference in the vibrancy of the images this monitor displays. It's a subtle improvement to an already brilliant recipe, and it shifted this monitor from incredible, to literally the best ultrawide OLED we've ever tested.

All for $699. While that's a lot of money by just about anybody's estimation, for what you're getting here it's actually a fabulous deal. Products don't come along very often that completely blow our collective socks off, but the AW3423DWF is certainly one of them.

Gigabyte Aorus CO49DQ | 49-inch | 144Hz | 5120 x 1440 | OLED | $1,099.99 $899.99 at Amazon (save $200)

It's not been around for long but the Aorus CO49DQ already has a decent discount, and it's a lot of monitor for the money as we found in our review. Those rocking the RTX 4090 might be better off with the higher refresh rate of the Samsung Odyssey G9 G93SC, but the rest of us can take advantage of this very wide, very pretty looking panel for a bit less. Price check: Newegg $899.99

If this seems like a bit of a jump in pricing, well, you're not wrong. But what you get here is the new hotness in gaming display technology, OLED, and a panel size that quite frankly dwarfs most other ultrawides on the market. It's down to $900 at Amazon right now, and that's a great price for a monitor with these sort of credentials.

This 49-inch display looks stunning in person, and you can take that from someone who spent some time gawping at Horizon: Forbidden West on this ultrawide when he was supposed to be writing an article at Computex. OLED tech means essentially infinitely deep blacks, a 99% DCI P3 10-bit color accuracy rating, and a 0.03 ms GTG response time.

Long story short? It looks absolutely fabulous displaying just about anything you can think of.

Don't just take my word for it: when Nick reviewed this monitor, he came away just as impressed with its color reproduction, anti-glare semi-gloss coating, and HDR capabilities. It's a huge piece of tech this, so make sure you have a measure up of your desk space before you press the big buy button.

Big OLED ultrawides can get very pricey, but the CO49DQ is already on a discount despite being very new to the market. It's a huge amount of display, and while $900 is a lot of money, this is a monitor that you'll be pleased with for quite some time to come, and a real investment in a great PC gaming setup.