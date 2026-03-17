OLED Save $200 Samsung Odyssey OLED G5 : was $549.99 now $349.99 at Amazon We've been anxiously anticipating the day when OLED gaming monitors become genuinely affordable, and by the look of this deal, we might be there. For $350, this 27-inch Samsung QD-OLED display may well be the cheapest we've seen to date—and it's got a specs sheet that puts it in competition with some much more expensive panels. Key specs: 27-inch | 1440p | 180 Hz | 0.03 ms | QD-OLED

I've been wracking my brain all morning, searching the interwebs, and polling the rest of the hardware team as to whether this OLED gaming monitor is the cheapest we've ever seen.

All signs point to yes, which means this Samsung Odyssey OLED G5 for $350 at Amazon is a stunning deal. While the rest of the hardware market goes bananas over the ongoing memory crisis, great OLED gaming monitors seem to be getting cheaper—and that's something to be truly thankful for in 2026.

It's not like you're getting a host of caveats for the cash, either. While 180 Hz might seem a little behind the pack when faster 240 Hz OLEDs are now commonplace, it's still plenty speedy enough for most gamers, especially as it's got trademark 0.03 ms GtG response times.

It's also a 1440p panel at a 27-inch panel size, which is an absolute sweet spot in terms of ratio. Boost things up to 32-inches and you'll be wanting 4K, whereas 1080p at a 27-inch screen size can feel a little basic. It's a cleverly-weighted gaming monitor, this one.

Being a Samsung QD-OLED panel, you can expect superb contrast ratios, vivid color reproduction, and the sort of sumptuous image quality that makes your friends jealous. It's also got some built-in OLED safeguarding tech and a three-year warranty to help offset burn-in concerns, and a "glare free" matte finish that should make it suitable for most rooms and lighting conditions.

It's also G-Sync and FreeSync compatible, so all GPU owners should be well catered for. Really, this monitor looks to be an exercise in delivering everything you really need out of an OLED panel, while keeping prices low enough that it's more affordable for your average gamer.

Sure, you can find faster and larger. But if you're OLED shopping, I'm pretty sure you can't find anything cheaper than this right now from a major manufacturer. For this sort of money, I'd stick one alongside my 32-inch panel—if I wasn't convinced it'd make my bigger, more conventional screen look downright dull by comparison.