Save $115 MSI MAG 274QP X24: was $499.99 now $384.99 at Amazon MSI's 274P X24 might have a silly name but there's nothing silly about the rest of this gaming monitor. It's a big, luscious 240 Hz OLED feast for your eyes. And thanks to Jeff, it's a proper Bezos Bargain too. This deal is for Prime members only, though. Key specs: 27-inch | 2560 x 1440 | QD-OLED | 240 Hz | 0.03 ms Price check: Newegg $399.99

Yes, I know we showed you a great deal on an OLED 1440p gaming monitor yesterday, but I promise you that this one is worth paying attention to as well. Why? Well, two reasons: (1) getting an OLED monitor is one of the best upgrades you can do for your PC gaming setup, and (2) this one's a little bit cheaper.

Admittedly, it's only $15 cheaper, and this MSI display also has a lower peak refresh rate (240 Hz vs the Acer's 280 Hz), but as someone who owns an MSI MPG 321URX, I'd happily take this one over the Predator X27U.

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It's not because it's using a better QD-OLED panel (it's probably the same one from Samsung), it's because MSI has a really good collection of systems and tools for extending the lifespan of the screen, i.e. avoiding OLED burn-in. From shifting pixels around where it detects static images, such as taskbars or user interface icons, to an automated 'care' routine, and as Monitors Unboxed has discovered, it really does work.

And besides, a drop of just 14% in the maximum refresh rate is nothing to be concerned about when comparing OLED monitors. 240 Hz is more than enough for the vast majority of PC gamers.

Deliberately Burning In My QD-OLED Monitor - 2 Year Update - YouTube Watch On

The 274QP X24 offers Nvidia G-Sync Compatible variable refresh rate, as well as supporting AMD's FreeSync Premium, so you don't need to worry about whether your graphics card is good enough to run games at 240 fps to have tear-free gaming. You can just sit back and drown in the beautiful colors and blistering speed instead.

While $385 for a 1440p gaming monitor is quite a chunk of cash to hand over, you're getting an awful lot of screen for the money. Lots of PC hardware purchases can give you 'buyer's remorse' (I'm looking at you, graphics cards...), but that's generally not the case with OLED displays, and definitely not when the price tag is at its lowest ever since launch.