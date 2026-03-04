Ultrawide Save $206.02 Innocn 45C1R: was $699.99 now $493.97 at Amazon At 45 inches wide, this Innocn monitor is a bit of a behemoth, and 1440p is an absolute minimum for a screen this size. You are getting a sweet 32:9 ratio and 120 Hz, so its size is certainly the standout feature, but it doesn't fall behind in any other aspect. With $200 off, it's a pretty sweet deal, and a great way to begin ultrawide gaming. Key specs: Key specs: 45-inch | 5120 x 1440 | 32:9 | 120 Hz | 1500R | 1 ms

If you have not yet had the chance to try out ultrawide gaming for yourself, I've found a deal on a behemoth of a monitor that would be perfect for the swap. At close to $500, it's a lot of money, but you are paying just over $11 per inch, which is not too bad for a monitor of its size.

At Amazon right now, Innocn's 45C1R has dropped down to $494, which is matched for the best price I've ever seen this screen at. That works out to just over $200 off its usual price.

If you've never used the format, you may be wondering why people care so much about ultrawide monitors. Some don't, but those that do care get a wider aspect ratio and therefore get to see more in their games. In single-player shooters, this can contribute to immersion, and in strategy games, seeing more of the screen simply gives you more information.

This panel offers 45 inches of 1440p screen, with a max refresh rate of 120 Hz, and 1 ms response time. These are solid stats for gaming, made more impressive by the sheer size of the thing. It's a screen that you will need a lot of desk space for, but it's worth it if you make the space. It's not traditionally the type of monitor you will run dual monitors with, but there's so much real estate that you won't struggle to display all your tabs and games at the same time.

If you do fancy running a second monitor, or want to hook up a gaming laptop to it, the Innocn can even function as a USB hub in a pinch, with a 90w power delivery to keep your devices topped up. It comes with built-in speakers, which can save a little space, and even has a relatively light R1500 curve. This should only contribute to the panel's sense of immersion.

One thing worth noting with ultrawide is that it does have its own downsides, too. Some games don't have ultrawide support and throw up black barriers on either side to put in a traditional aspect ratio. This lack of support is more prevalent in older games, though tools like Flawless Widescreen can force support.

Though this Innocn monitor isn't the cheapest ultrawide worth paying attention to (that honor goes to LG), it is one of the biggest, and pretty sweet for under $500.