Once the champion of all wireless gaming mice, Razer's DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed is now an absolute bargain thanks to this early Black Friday deal

News
By published

Unless you're a god-tier gamer, you really don't need 8 kHz polling and the like.

An image of a Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed gaming mouse, against a colorful background, with a set of Black Friday and PC Gamer logos on the sides
(Image credit: Razer)
Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed
Save $30
Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

Simple, lightweight, fast and accurate. What more do you need from a gaming mouse? Because it eschews all the fancy gadgets that so many mice have these days, you save a bundle of cash and get a really long battery life.

<p><strong>Key specs: 26K sensor | Wireless | 55 g weight<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://razer.a9yw.net/c/221109/642901/10229?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.razer.com%2Fgaming-mice%2Frazer-deathadder-v3-hyperspeed%2FRZ01-05140100-R3U1" target="_blank">Razer $99.99
View Deal

So Black Friday is finally upon us (yes, I know it's still a week away, but it's honestly already started), and we're wading knee-deep through the flood of tech deals. As always, there's a lot of junk being sold at a low price, with retailers trying once more to clear their shelves to make room for new stuff.

I tested and reviewed the V3 HyperSpeed back in June 2024, and came away seriously impressed. Gaming mice, like lots of PC gaming gear, follow hardware trends like a tenacious terrier, with ever-higher polling rates, sensors with DPI figures bigger than the diameter of a planet, and battery lives so brief that muons from space last longer.

Not so the V3 HyperSpeed. It ignores all of that but still offers a very impressive specification list. The Razer Focus X sensor sports a maximum DPI of 26,000 and that's backed up with a peak tracking speed of 500 IPS and a top acceleration of 40 G. Not the best numbers out there, but more than good enough for the vast majority of PC gamers.

Image 1 of 4
A photo of a Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed gaming mouse resting on an office desk
(Image credit: Future)

The HyperSpeed wireless dongle it uses has the same vibe, with a maximum polling rate of 1,000 Hz. You can upgrade to Razer's 8 kHz version, but all that will do is ruin the mouse's excellent battery life (100 hours), and only top-tier pro-gamers will notice the difference.

For everyone else, it's just a really good, all-round wireless gaming mouse. So good, in fact, that it was our top recommendation for the best gaming mouse for a good while, until Razer launched the DeathAdder V4 Pro. That's a glorious mouse, but it's also more than double the price of the V3 HyperSpeed.

👉Check out all of Amazon's wireless gaming mice deals👈

PC Gamer Logo

Best gaming mouse 2025

All our current recommendations

Read the full guide: Best gaming mouse 2025
POWERED BY