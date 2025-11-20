Save $30 Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon Simple, lightweight, fast and accurate. What more do you need from a gaming mouse? Because it eschews all the fancy gadgets that so many mice have these days, you save a bundle of cash and get a really long battery life. <p><strong>Key specs: 26K sensor | Wireless | 55 g weight<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://razer.a9yw.net/c/221109/642901/10229?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.razer.com%2Fgaming-mice%2Frazer-deathadder-v3-hyperspeed%2FRZ01-05140100-R3U1" target="_blank">Razer $99.99 Key specs: 26K sensor | Wireless | 55 g weight Price check: Razer $99.99

So Black Friday is finally upon us (yes, I know it's still a week away, but it's honestly already started), and we're wading knee-deep through the flood of tech deals. As always, there's a lot of junk being sold at a low price, with retailers trying once more to clear their shelves to make room for new stuff.

The good news is that there are also lots of genuinely good deals to be had, like this Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed gaming mouse, now $70 at Amazon. That's $30 under Razer's price tag, and as far as I can tell, it's the cheapest it's ever been. Or at the very least, it's the cheapest it's been for a good while.

I tested and reviewed the V3 HyperSpeed back in June 2024, and came away seriously impressed. Gaming mice, like lots of PC gaming gear, follow hardware trends like a tenacious terrier, with ever-higher polling rates, sensors with DPI figures bigger than the diameter of a planet, and battery lives so brief that muons from space last longer.

Not so the V3 HyperSpeed. It ignores all of that but still offers a very impressive specification list. The Razer Focus X sensor sports a maximum DPI of 26,000 and that's backed up with a peak tracking speed of 500 IPS and a top acceleration of 40 G. Not the best numbers out there, but more than good enough for the vast majority of PC gamers.

The HyperSpeed wireless dongle it uses has the same vibe, with a maximum polling rate of 1,000 Hz. You can upgrade to Razer's 8 kHz version, but all that will do is ruin the mouse's excellent battery life (100 hours), and only top-tier pro-gamers will notice the difference.

For everyone else, it's just a really good, all-round wireless gaming mouse. So good, in fact, that it was our top recommendation for the best gaming mouse for a good while, until Razer launched the DeathAdder V4 Pro. That's a glorious mouse, but it's also more than double the price of the V3 HyperSpeed.