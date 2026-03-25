Ever since mouse sensors in premium gaming mice all became generally on par, and especially now that some sensors in budget mice are pretty on par too, it's been difficult to get truly excited about any new rodent-based technologies. But earlier this year, Logitech changed the game with the X2 Superstrike and its haptic-inductive analogue clicks. Now, Razer's got a new techy trick up its own sleeve with its new Viper V4 Pro in the form of FrameSync.

It might not sound quite as initially exciting as analogue switches, but FrameSync promises something that should appeal to a wider base, primarily because of how it can help improve battery life.

An often overlooked benefit of a new sensor and/or MCU (microcontroller unit) is improved power efficiency. An optical mouse sensor takes tons of snapshots per second and feeds these into the MCU, which hands them over to your computer when polled. Any improvements to how efficiently the sensor takes those snapshots, how the MCU processes them, or how they all sync up with each other can improve battery life.

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The Viper V4 Pro's FrameSync focuses on this latter part, as the name suggests: the 'sync.' The implications for battery life actually slipped me by a little when I first heard about the technology, because I was focused mainly on what it may or may not do for tracking.

I never really have a problem with tracking using regular 1 kHz or 2 kHz polling if the sensor is decent, though, so FrameSync didn't excite me too much. But now that I've clocked on to the battery life benefits, it's much more impressive than I initially thought.

The basic idea is the same as with G-Sync, FreeSync, or any other variable refresh rate technology: synchronising the hardware in the peripheral to the data or the polling from your system. With monitors, that means refreshing only when a new frame is ready to be displayed. Here, with Razer's FrameSync, it means keeping the mouse's sensor scan in sync with the MCU.

As Razer breaks it down in its diagram above, there are actually three main parts to the scanning and polling process: the sensor captures the picture, then the MCU prepares that capture to be sent to the PC, and then it hands it off to the PC when it gets polled for it.

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Work had previously been done to align your MCU to your PC's polling rate with Motion Sync, a feature available on a fair few mice today. But much like a monitor refreshing multiple times between each frame, mouse sensors were still snapping frames between each poll and MCU hand-off. That's a ton of unnecessary snapshots.

Razer's innovation here is to sync the sensor up with the poll and MCU hand-off, so it's only capturing a picture the moment it needs to, i.e. when it's about to be requested for it. This improves sensor latency and should help with jitter at higher polling rates, but as I said, I think sensors were already doing fine in this regard.

(Image credit: Future)

The real benefit here, I think, is that the mouse can achieve this while cutting down on sensor snapshots, which ultimately means cutting down on how much power it consumes each second.

The result seemingly speaks for itself with the Viper V4 Pro, if Razer's claimed battery life stats are accurate. The mouse is said to have 180 hours of battery life, which is just shy of having twice as much effective juice as the V3 Pro. And it's a few grams lighter, too, while having a more performant sensor.

So yeah, just as with Superstrike's haptic-inductive tech, I'm really hoping this FrameSync tech will spread to the gaming mouse market at large. After all, who doesn't care about battery life?