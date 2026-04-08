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Logitech Superstrike vs Razer Viper V4 Pro: The battle for the competitive crown

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Pitting analogue clicks against top-tier build and performance.

A Razer Viper V4 Pro next to a Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike.
(Image credit: Future)
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A couple of months ago Logitech unveiled quite the surprise for the competitive PC gaming scene with the G Pro X2 Superstrike. It's the first gaming mouse to feature proper analogue switches under the left and right mouse buttons, meaning it's the first to offer clicks that respond to the slightest touch, or whatever level of force you set it to.

As soon as I got my hands on the Superstrike—first at Logitech HQ in Switzerland where I got to see everything that went into making it, and then at home for some more extended testing—I knew it wasn't just a gimmick. At least for some kinds of competitive gamer, the improvement on offer is real, as it cuts down the time between starting to press and having your click register and your in-game weapon fire (for instance).

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Specs comparison

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Row 0 - Cell 0

Viper V4 Pro

Superstrike

Buttons

5

5

Connectivity

USB-C wired / 2.4 GHz wireless

USB-C wired Lightspeed wireless 2.4 GHz / PowerPlay

Sensor

Focus Pro 50K optical (Gen 3)

Hero 2

Switches

Gen 4 optical

Haptic Inductive Trigger System (HITS)

Feet

PTFE

UHMWPE

Max DPI

50,000

44,000

Weight

49 g (black) / 50 g (white)

59–61 g (depending on puck)

Max acceleration

90 G

88 G

Max speed

930 IPS

888 IPS

Polling rate

Up to 8K

Up to 8K

Battery life

180 hours @ 1,000 Hz

90 hours @ 1,000 Hz

RGB lighting

No

No

Included extras

Dongle, cable, grip tape, stickers

Dongle and extender, cable, grip stickers, puck with skates, cleaning cloth

Price

$160 / £160

$180 / £160

Setting aside the apples-to-oranges switch comparison for the time being, you're clearly getting a better all-round package with the Viper V4 Pro. That would be true even if it was the same price as the Superstrike, but it's actually cheaper—in the US, at least.

The long and short of it is that you're getting a lighter mouse with double the battery life and a more performant sensor. You're also getting a better, more bulbous dongle that actually stays put on your desk and has some useful LEDs.

Some of you might also be interested to know that the Viper has an optical scroll wheel, while the Superstrike has the same mechanical scroll wheel as in the previous Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2. The latter wheel is known to sometimes develop scrolling issues and in my own testing suffers from problems with long-presses. The optical wheel on the Viper V4 Pro, at least in theory, shouldn't be as likely to develop problems because there's less mechanically that can go wrong.

Overall quality

Holding a Razer Viper V4 Pro gaming mouse

(Image credit: Future)

Specs aren't the only place where the Viper V4 Pro comes out in front. It's also a much more premium-feeling mouse. In fact, it's the most premium-feeling mouse I've had my mitts on, and I've tried quite a few.

Both have nice, safe shapes that should suit a variety of grips. The Superstrike's G Pro/Superlight style 'potato' shape has a bit more of an extended hump that pushes into your palm more towards the back, but the two symmetrical shapes are generally quite similar.

The Viper V4 Pro feels a step above the Superstrike, though, thanks to its near-flawless build quality. And while the Superstrike doesn't feel cheap, it's far from perfect.

The Viper's buttons are very tactile and have practically zero pre-travel, there's not an ounce of mushiness to the scroll wheel, and the skates are nice and smooth. The Superstrike, on the other hand, has mushy side buttons, pretty slow UPE skates, and a mediocre scroll wheel that doesn't play well with long presses. There's also quite a bit of left-right wobble to the left mouse button, on my model at least, after bottoming out the butto