A couple of months ago Logitech unveiled quite the surprise for the competitive PC gaming scene with the G Pro X2 Superstrike. It's the first gaming mouse to feature proper analogue switches under the left and right mouse buttons, meaning it's the first to offer clicks that respond to the slightest touch, or whatever level of force you set it to.

As soon as I got my hands on the Superstrike—first at Logitech HQ in Switzerland where I got to see everything that went into making it, and then at home for some more extended testing—I knew it wasn't just a gimmick. At least for some kinds of competitive gamer, the improvement on offer is real, as it cuts down the time between starting to press and having your click register and your in-game weapon fire (for instance).

The Superstrike's haptic-inductive click technology, I thought, will surely be the future for the gaming mouse market.

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Then Razer launched the Viper V4 Pro and reminded me just how impressive a traditional, non-analogue mouse can be, thanks to its practically flawless design and build quality. Analogue clicks are great, but reducing click latency is just one aspect of a whole package. These two gaming mice are both great choices for competitive gaming, and it's far from a wash for either.

Specs comparison

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Viper V4 Pro Superstrike Buttons 5 5 Connectivity USB-C wired / 2.4 GHz wireless USB-C wired Lightspeed wireless 2.4 GHz / PowerPlay Sensor Focus Pro 50K optical (Gen 3) Hero 2 Switches Gen 4 optical Haptic Inductive Trigger System (HITS) Feet PTFE UHMWPE Max DPI 50,000 44,000 Weight 49 g (black) / 50 g (white) 59–61 g (depending on puck) Max acceleration 90 G 88 G Max speed 930 IPS 888 IPS Polling rate Up to 8K Up to 8K Battery life 180 hours @ 1,000 Hz 90 hours @ 1,000 Hz RGB lighting No No Included extras Dongle, cable, grip tape, stickers Dongle and extender, cable, grip stickers, puck with skates, cleaning cloth Price $160 / £160 $180 / £160

Setting aside the apples-to-oranges switch comparison for the time being, you're clearly getting a better all-round package with the Viper V4 Pro. That would be true even if it was the same price as the Superstrike, but it's actually cheaper—in the US, at least.

The long and short of it is that you're getting a lighter mouse with double the battery life and a more performant sensor. You're also getting a better, more bulbous dongle that actually stays put on your desk and has some useful LEDs.

Some of you might also be interested to know that the Viper has an optical scroll wheel, while the Superstrike has the same mechanical scroll wheel as in the previous Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2. The latter wheel is known to sometimes develop scrolling issues and in my own testing suffers from problems with long-presses. The optical wheel on the Viper V4 Pro, at least in theory, shouldn't be as likely to develop problems because there's less mechanically that can go wrong.

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Overall quality

(Image credit: Future)

Specs aren't the only place where the Viper V4 Pro comes out in front. It's also a much more premium-feeling mouse. In fact, it's the most premium-feeling mouse I've had my mitts on, and I've tried quite a few.

Both have nice, safe shapes that should suit a variety of grips. The Superstrike's G Pro/Superlight style 'potato' shape has a bit more of an extended hump that pushes into your palm more towards the back, but the two symmetrical shapes are generally quite similar.

The Viper V4 Pro feels a step above the Superstrike, though, thanks to its near-flawless build quality. And while the Superstrike doesn't feel cheap, it's far from perfect.

The Viper's buttons are very tactile and have practically zero pre-travel, there's not an ounce of mushiness to the scroll wheel, and the skates are nice and smooth. The Superstrike, on the other hand, has mushy side buttons, pretty slow UPE skates, and a mediocre scroll wheel that doesn't play well with long presses. There's also quite a bit of left-right wobble to the left mouse button, on my model at least, after bottoming out the butto