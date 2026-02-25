Competitive-level gaming mice are certainly nice to have, but mostly unnecessary (and too pricey) if you don't aspire to sit at the very top of the leaderboard. And it's only getting easier to get solid stats out of less cash. Right now, at both Amazon and Best Buy, you can pick up Logitech G305 Lightspeed for just $27. That's a saving of $23, and one hell of a rodent for the price.

From the top, the G305 Lightspeed is kitted with Logitech's own Hero sensor. This, paired with a 40 G acceleration, 400 IPS max speed, and max DPI of 12,000, makes it a surprisingly viable gaming mouse for the price.

It's a little on the heavy end at 99 g, but certainly not uncomfortable for most. Unlike the Logitech G Pro 2 Lightspeed, it doesn't have buttons on either side, so this one is for righties only.

As that Lightspeed name implies, this uses Logitech's own wireless technology and gets up to a 1,000 Hz polling rate. That means it reports actions at a rate of 1 ms, making it plenty fast for anyone but the quickest, most competitive gamer. In return, you are getting a whopping 250 hours of battery life (though you need to bring your own batteries).

As far as colors are concerned, the only version of the G305 for this price is the black one. However, both Best Buy and Amazon offer the white model for $30. At Amazon, you can pick a blue, lilac or mint flavor color for $35. Still, I think the black one is pretty in an understated way, and would be getting my vote.

I spend a lot of time with a lot of gaming mice, and though 40,000+ DPI and an 8,000 Hz polling rate are nice to have, I couldn't recommend spending an arm and a leg more for something most gamers won't even see the benefit of. That's doubly true when you consider how much higher the polling rate drains battery.

This Logitech choice is comfortable to use, well-priced, and its specs are still solid. To think you're getting it for half the price of a big-budget game only makes it a better pick.