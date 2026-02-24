Razer's magnificent BlackShark V3 is the gaming headset we recommend time and time again, and at $120 it's the obvious choice for your next audio upgrade
Keeping things simple.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
We crowned the BlackShark V3 as our best gaming headset overall last year, and it's yet to be beaten. Thanks to some very impressive upgraded 50 mm drivers, the Razer unit sounds clear as a bell for gaming, with excellent mids and an overall response that makes it great for your music, too. Plus, it's light, comfy, and much more affordable than the Pro variant—and all your really missing out on is ANC, which is no big deal.
Key specs: 50 mm Triforce Titanium Gen 2 drivers | 2.4 GHz + Bluetooth 5.3 | 12 - 28,000 Hz | Detachable Super Wideband mic | 70-hour battery life
Price check: Best Buy $119.99
"What is the best gaming headset overall?", I'm often asked when I'm on the bus. "Why, it's the Razer BlackShark V3", I reply. "Once you take into account the value of course, although audiophile headphones are worth consider..."
Yeah fine, no-one asks me on the bus. But if they did, this is the headset I'd respond with, as it sits at the very top of our best gaming headset guide, lording it over all the other options. The BlackShark V3 manages to pull off a clever trick, marrying truly excellent drivers and a comfortable chassis design with a price tag that makes it very, very difficult to argue with.
And at the moment, it's down to $120 at Amazon dot com. That's a $30 saving on a headset that was already good value to begin with.
In a world where it's very easy to pay over $200 for a wireless gaming headset, the BlackShark V3 carves out a niche for itself as the obvious undercutting option. The addition of a harmonic distortion-reducing plug to its hefty 50 mm drivers means it sounds clear as a bell for gaming, and a 75% bigger magnet than previous versions ups the bass response in very pleasing ways, too.
It's also very comfortable, thanks to a 270 g weight and a refined design that allows it to sit gently atop your skull, while still retaining good clamping force.
It's got a good (although not spectacular) removable microphone, Bluetooth 5.3 support so you can take it out and about, and handsome good looks and build quality that means you feel like you've got your money's worth. Plus a really big knob on the side for volume control, which is very satisfying to use.
Actually, the control placement is a highlight of this particular design. Many gaming headsets are fiddly beasts to adjust once atop your head, but Razer has really thought about where the buttons should land, and it shows.
You could always consider the Razer BlackShark V3 Pro instead, which adds ANC (and a considerable amount of weight) into the mix. But our Dave wasn't a fan of the noise cancelling implementation, and the non-Pro version makes so much more sense for the money.
It's not completely perfect, because nothing ever is. The ultra-low-latency mode drains the battery rather quickly—and given it only shaves 10 ms off the already-good 25 ms response time, I'd leave it turned off to get the full 70-hour battery life instead. And there are hundreds of other gaming headsets to consider in the $100-$200 price bracket, many of which are worth your time and money.
But the BlackShark V3 is such a balanced, refined offering with so few drawbacks, it's become a firm favorite at PC Gamer Towers. It's the one I'd recommend to you if we were sitting next to each other on the bus, and it's the one I'm recommending through the glorious medium of text, too. Pass the sweets, would you?
1. Best overall:
Razer BlackShark V3
2. Best budget:
Corsair HS55 Stereo
3. Best wired:
HyperX Cloud Alpha
4. Best mid-range wireless:
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 3
5. Best audiophile:
Beyerdynamic MMX 330 Pro
6. Best wireless audiophile:
Audeze Maxwell
7. Best for streaming:
Audio-Technica ATH-M50xSTS StreamSet
8. Best noise-cancelling:
AceZone A-Spire
9. Best earbuds:
Steelseries Arctis GameBuds
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 12, when IDE cables were a thing and high resolution wasn't—and he hasn't stopped since. Now working as a hardware writer for PC Gamer, Andy spends his time jumping around the world attending product launches and trade shows, all the while reviewing every bit of PC gaming hardware he can get his hands on. You name it, if it's interesting hardware he'll write words about it, with opinions and everything.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.