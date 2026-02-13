Torn between buying a new gaming mouse or a Stream Deck? Tick both boxes with this mouse for only $80 in the Presidents' Day sales

More than three buttons—what a concept!

The gun metal black version of the Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE gaming mouse floats in the funky PC G deal void.
(Image credit: Corsair)
Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE
Save $60
Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE: was $139.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy

An MMO mouse and a Stream Deck in one, this rodent is a bit heavy but great for productivity and MMO usage. In our review, Hope said the Scimitar Elite Wireless SE "might not match the active use of lighter, more FPS-oriented esports mice, but it's a productivity and streaming powerhouse."

Key specs: 16 buttons | 33K DPI | 1,000 Hz | 161 g

Price check: Amazon $79.99 | Newegg $79.99

View Deal

I'm telling on myself here, but I've always been vaguely sceptical of a gaming mouse with lots of bonus buttons. Truth told, the two remappable buttons on my Razer DeathAdder Hyperspeed V3 annoy with misclicks more than the added value they actually offer. To my mind, a squeaker should have one right clicker, one left clicker, and maybe a scroll wheel—what more do you really need?

Well, perhaps I just haven't got my grubby little mitts on the right gaming mouse yet. At first sweaty-palmed brush, you may think the Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE gaming mouse with its 16 programmable buttons wouldn't be for me—but as an MMO player, I'm already seeing the possibilities. Mapping my most basic rotation to that chunky thumb-side number pad? Yes please! The fact you can pick up this MMO mouse for only $80 in the Best Buy Presidents' Day sale is a critical hit for me.

Image 1 of 7
A Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE gaming mouse on a carpet next to a gaming laptop and Stream Deck.
(Image credit: Future)

Hope's review also highlights some functionality that my limited, 'two buttons and maybe a scroll wheel' mindset would struggle to dream up: you can use this MMO mouse much like an Elgato Stream Deck.

"Corsair is the parent company to Elgato so naturally most of their products work really well together. Where the Scimitar is a pretty unique mouse is its ability to be used as what is essentially a Steam Deck—Elgato's programmable button device," Hope explains, "You'll need the software, but it gives you the option to set the entire side panel up as though it was a Stream Deck of its own, which leads to some pretty unique mouse control. In fact, it's got more buttons than my Stream Deck Mini and it's basically the same size."

Considering a brand new, full-size Stream Deck is still $120 from Amazon this Presidents' Day, spending 40 bucks less than that on a gaming mouse that can essentially become a 2-in-1 device is a steal.

Jess Kinghorn
Jess Kinghorn
Hardware Writer

Jess has been writing about games for over ten years, spending the last seven working on print publications PLAY and Official PlayStation Magazine. When she’s not writing about all things hardware here, she’s getting cosy with a horror classic, ranting about a cult hit to a captive audience, or tinkering with some tabletop nonsense.

