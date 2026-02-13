Torn between buying a new gaming mouse or a Stream Deck? Tick both boxes with this mouse for only $80 in the Presidents' Day sales
More than three buttons—what a concept!
An MMO mouse and a Stream Deck in one, this rodent is a bit heavy but great for productivity and MMO usage. In our review, Hope said the Scimitar Elite Wireless SE "might not match the active use of lighter, more FPS-oriented esports mice, but it's a productivity and streaming powerhouse."
Key specs: 16 buttons | 33K DPI | 1,000 Hz | 161 g
Price check: Amazon $79.99 | Newegg $79.99
I'm telling on myself here, but I've always been vaguely sceptical of a gaming mouse with lots of bonus buttons. Truth told, the two remappable buttons on my Razer DeathAdder Hyperspeed V3 annoy with misclicks more than the added value they actually offer. To my mind, a squeaker should have one right clicker, one left clicker, and maybe a scroll wheel—what more do you really need?
Well, perhaps I just haven't got my grubby little mitts on the right gaming mouse yet. At first sweaty-palmed brush, you may think the Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE gaming mouse with its 16 programmable buttons wouldn't be for me—but as an MMO player, I'm already seeing the possibilities. Mapping my most basic rotation to that chunky thumb-side number pad? Yes please! The fact you can pick up this MMO mouse for only $80 in the Best Buy Presidents' Day sale is a critical hit for me.
Granted, the orientation of those programmable buttons leaves leftie gamers out of luck (unless they have a particularly dextrous pinkie). Furthermore, I've definitely seen this bad boy going for even less in the past. But otherwise, it's our top pick for the best MMO gaming mouse for good reason.
Besides all of that, as someone who's been playing a magical cat girl for years now in Final Fantasy XIV Online, I'm already mentally mapping my various glamour plates to this gaming mouse's 16 programmable buttons. It's hard to deny the appeal of having a virtual outfit for every occasion, let alone having that within thumb's reach. That aside, this Corsair squeaker is also just a cracking gaming mouse in its own right.
In her Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE review, Hope wrote that this is a particularly comfortable gaming mouse with some real heft to it. That makes it nowhere near as nimble or as flicky as a traditional esports mouse, but where else are you going to put all of those programmable buttons plus a compartment for stowing the wireless USB receiver, if not inside a pretty hefty chassis?
Hope's review also highlights some functionality that my limited, 'two buttons and maybe a scroll wheel' mindset would struggle to dream up: you can use this MMO mouse much like an Elgato Stream Deck.
"Corsair is the parent company to Elgato so naturally most of their products work really well together. Where the Scimitar is a pretty unique mouse is its ability to be used as what is essentially a Steam Deck—Elgato's programmable button device," Hope explains, "You'll need the software, but it gives you the option to set the entire side panel up as though it was a Stream Deck of its own, which leads to some pretty unique mouse control. In fact, it's got more buttons than my Stream Deck Mini and it's basically the same size."
Considering a brand new, full-size Stream Deck is still $120 from Amazon this Presidents' Day, spending 40 bucks less than that on a gaming mouse that can essentially become a 2-in-1 device is a steal.
👉Check out Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale here👈
Jess has been writing about games for over ten years, spending the last seven working on print publications PLAY and Official PlayStation Magazine. When she's not writing about all things hardware here, she's getting cosy with a horror classic, ranting about a cult hit to a captive audience, or tinkering with some tabletop nonsense.
