After a glitch botched Overwatch's first big post-reboot event, it's sending out the rewards—including 14 lootboxes—out to players anyway

Overwatch's grand return has, for the most part, been pretty damn good. I mean, it's not like the game ever went away, but it certainly feels like it's having a little resurgence since dropping the '2' in its name, adding five new heroes, and doing a big ol' overhaul of its UI. True 2026 is the new 2016 energy.

One unfortunate little hiccup, though, was a glitch that prevented players from making progress across the battle pass and its time-limited Conquest event. Things were mostly straightened out, but posts began cropping up across social media from people pointing out that the glitch had rendered it almost impossible to snag all of the rewards.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The event essentially encourages you to bounce from both Talon and Overwatch to complete their respective reward tracks, and the glitch meant that folks were stuck on either one for much longer than they should have. It left many just shy of maxing everything out. That's already annoying, but it also meant that it potentially locked a bunch of people out of getting the Double Agent title at the end of the event, which requires completing a handful of passes on both sides.

As Week 2 of the event rolled in, it looked like Blizzard had no intention of rectifying things. Thankfully, that hasn't been the case. "To make up for the inconvenience, we will be granting all eligible players (ie. players who completed at least one event challenge in week 1) all the rewards granted by both faction passes as well as two prestige passes," a post on the Blizzard forums notes.

That means everyone should be getting:

12 normal lootboxes

1 epic lootbox

1 legendary lootbox

The Sojourn and Emre voice line

The Overwatch and Talon titles

Overwatch weapon charm

Emre namecard

I logged in after the notice went live and sure enough, I had 14 lootboxes awaiting me. Blizzard has also readjusted the requirements for some of the event's long-term missions. Both Strike Commander and Lupine Imperator now only require seven Overwatch and seven Talon event passes to be completed, one less than last week. Double Agent challenge now only requires 14 passes completed instead of 16.

Apparently it "will likely require several days to complete" with some seeing the rewards land in their account before others. And if you were one of the lucky souls who managed to suck up all of the rewards before the hiccup, you should still receive these as extras.