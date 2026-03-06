Marvel Rivals is bringing back Chrono Rush, among other fixes, in its latest patch: 'With no cap on how many points you can earn'

Marvel Rivals' latest patch brings back a popular event, Chrono Rush. It's a modifier that basically lets you earn an infinite amount of Chrono Tokens, which you can then use to unlock battle pass tiers and cosmetics.

"The Chrono Rush event is back for two weeks," an official blog post reads. "Play matches and rack up Chrono Tokens, with no cap on how many points you can earn. The more you play, the more you get." The event starts today and ends on March 20, 9 am UTC, but that still gives you plenty of time to stock up.

I'm always a fan of collecting stuff for free in videogames (and real life), even with the knowledge that these events are just to bump up player numbers and engagement. But hey, it works. I'm not going to turn my nose up at a chance to finish off the battle pass or get some extra costumes.

Even if you've already completed the battle pass, there's still something left in it for you. Chrono Rush also allows an exchange of surplus tokens for unity. The exchange rate is 1000 tokens for 100 units, which means you can store up on units as well. But there is a cap at 1500 units, so you won't be able to buy the whole store. The only catch is that this event won't really help much if you have the free track battle pass.

Alongside Chrono Rush, this patch also adds some fixes. A bug where Angela's Assassin's Charge wouldn't work if an enemy collided with another enemy: "The odds were small, but the gods have spoken, and this bug has been banished." There was also an issue with Doctor Strange's portal, where enemies wouldn't immediately fall through it if a portal opened at their feet. "The mystic arts have been refined: targets now fall as intended the moment a portal opens beneath them." That's it. No more fixes or bugs, or changes to its balance system, sorry all, maybe next time.