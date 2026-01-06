Arc Raiders is looking to nerf the Trigger Nade among other items, but we're not sure whether it'll only be weaker against players, not Arcs

I'm a good little raider. I go into an Arc Raiders match, collect my loot, kill a couple of arcs, and help anyone who needs it before extracting back to Speranza and Scrappy. But not everyone is, a fact that I have found out the hard way, time and time again.

Whether I get extraction camped or betrayed by some randomer who lied about being friendly, death is never too far away in Arc Raiders, especially when people have Trigger Nades. These little detonated grenades have become something of a menace in Arc Raiders as they are powerful enough to take out a raider in a couple of hits and can be activated from afar, killing unsuspecting players.

(Image credit: Jinko on YouTube)

My first encounter with one was at the Swamp Extraction at Dam Battlegrounds. I had innocently wandered up to the extract to call it, only to be met with a flash of light and sudden death as some rat had placed a couple of Trigger Nades on the call button and scuttled away into the bushes to wait for their victim.

Needless to say, these weapons are way too lethal against other raiders, and have for some time now created quite the headache in lobbies. But this may all be behind us now. Amid all the community complaining and whining, Embark devs announced on the official Discord that "The team's looking into some nerfs, including trigger nades, keep an eye on game announcements for updates." Praise be.

There's been nothing else said on the matter since then, but hopefully we'll get an update on the issue soon, because now I have a whole new worry: what do the devs mean by nerf? "Make weaker," some grainy voice says from afar. Yeah, ok, but what I mean to say is, will this nerf make the nades weaker against just other players, or will it affect how strong it is against arcs as well? Because I don't need my fights against those robots being made any harder.

Trigger Nades have become an essential part of my arc hunting attire. Wack a couple of these on a Bastion or Rocketeer and you'll be halfway done to taking it out. Although I'll admit getting them on is the hard bit, and they aren't as effective as the Deadline mine, but they're cheaper, so I won't hold it against them.