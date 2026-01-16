Arc Raiders has released its Cold Snap numbers, and only 8% of raiders managed to finish their Candleberry Banquet

I didn't throw one snowball during the Arc Raiders Cold Snap event, not at a fellow player and definitely not at a Rocketeer like some of you absolute mad lads. Why, you ask? I dunno, I must hate whimsy. But do you know what I hate even more? A wasted meal. I'm talking about all of you out there who failed to finish the Candleberry Banquet in Arc Raiders.

It's alright, I forgive you. I didn't complete the banquet either, but it's still surprising that out of the 12.4 million people who've bought Arc Raiders, only 1 million managed to serve the banquet, just 8.06%. Although this could be due to Candleberries being surprisingly hard to find in Arc Raiders, and not just because hardly anyone was interested in completing the task.

But there was more than just Candleberries to find out in the snow. During the Cold Snap, raiders could also enjoy snowball fights while slowly dying of hypothermia. 95 million snowballs were thrown over the course of the Cold Snap, with 10,577 arcs being taken down by one, and 91 raiders getting knocked out by them, a surprisingly low number if I'm being honest.

Snowballs only did about one damage per hit, so it would take a good-sized group and probably all the snow on a map to actually knock someone out with them. But given the bloodthirsty nature of most online games, I was expecting raiders to go all the way with this and at least get the kill numbers into triple digits.

Alongside snowballs, there were 2.9 million fireworks set off and 9.2 million firecrackers thrown. But the most lethal thing during the Cold Snap seemed to be, well, the cold. 3.5 million players were knocked out due to hypothermia. Again, surprising, as the tick damage caused by the chill wasn't too bad, but I guess if you're caught outside with no healing items, it could get dicey pretty quickly.

But even with all the environmental dangers, it seems like players are really missing the Cold Snap now that's over. Not just because of the snowball fights or the increased loot, but also thanks to the fact that it was just a really fun event. "They should have kept the Cold Snap event for longer, even if they removed the project," one player says. "The game feels empty with only a few secondary events."

Yes, it's sad the Cold Snap is over, but that just means we all had something really special while it was around. Plus, with this event out of the way, we can all set our sights on the next possible event, the toxic swamp, and maybe if we're lucky, even get to see a volcanic eruption in Arc Raiders sometime this year.