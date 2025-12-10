Arc Raiders' big winter update is coming next week, Embark teases new temperature mechanic
Cold Snap marks the end of the extraction shooter's current roadmap.
We've known for some time that Arc Raiders' "Cold Snap" winter event was on the horizon, but now exactly when it's happening. According to an Embark X post, the Cold Snap update arrives Tuesday, December 16.
According to Embark's official Arc Raiders roadmap, the Cold Snap update brings a new map condition called snowfall, the "Flickering Flames" event, a new raider deck (basically a battle pass), and new quests.
Players have speculated about what exactly the snowfall map condition will entail (is it just the same maps but with snow?), but a teaser image shared by Embark today of a collapsed raider in the snow suggests the extreme temperatures will carry consequences. It looks like players might have to limit their exposure to the elements to avoid freezing to death, or perhaps toss an incendiary grenade to warm up.
That's the most obvious way to make heat a factor of survival, but I wonder if Embark would go even further—what if wearing warmer clothes, like a fur jacket, increased your heat resistance? That'd instantly plunge Arc Raiders into the realm of pay-to-win cosmetics, so consider it unlikely, but it would be an interesting wrinkle.
16.12.25 pic.twitter.com/UxQH0nAP1LDecember 9, 2025
This is probably the closest Arc Raiders will come to a "holiday" event—fitting for a grim post-apocalypse. It's also notable that Cold Snap marks the end of Arc Raiders' current roadmap. How the most exciting multiplayer shooter of the moment will evolve in 2026 is a mystery.
Morgan has been writing for PC Gamer since 2018, first as a freelancer and currently as a staff writer. He has also appeared on Polygon, Kotaku, Fanbyte, and PCGamesN. Before freelancing, he spent most of high school and all of college writing at small gaming sites that didn't pay him. He's very happy to have a real job now. Morgan is a beat writer following the latest and greatest shooters and the communities that play them. He also writes general news, reviews, features, the occasional guide, and bad jokes in Slack. Twist his arm, and he'll even write about a boring strategy game. Please don't, though.
