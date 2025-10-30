Don't sleep on Assorted Seeds in Arc Raiders—they're one of the most valuable items you can grab

You need scrap for just about everything in Arc Raiders, whether it's building a new crafting bench in your workshop, upgrading your weapons, or cobbling together the odds and ends you need for each run up to the deadly, bot-infested surface. The number of different scrap items will be so overwhelming initially that you're more than likely to just bundle them all into your bag and hope you got the right junk.

Honestly, it's a good strategy at first. After all, you've got your trusty rooster, Scrappy, who will be true to his name and gather scrap, meaning you're always making progress even when it seems like you're just getting melted by swarms of robots every run. You can also upgrade Scrappy's gathering capabilities if you find a dog collar.

There is one item, however, that's well worth filching if you come across it, and that's Assorted Seeds. You can often find these in nature areas, and there are lots to be had in the Hydroponic Dome Complex on the Dam Battlegrounds map, as well as in the swamp area surrounding it. So, why are these simple seeds so good?

You can use Assorted Seeds to purchase scrap items from Celeste (Image credit: Embark Studios)

The first reason is that you can use them to trade with Celeste back in Speranza, a vendor who deals mainly in scrap items. I cannot express how useful it is, when I'm missing a couple of scrap bits for a recipe, to be able to simply purchase them from her for a couple of seeds instead of having to go on another run just for those. As you level up, you'll unlock more items with Celeste, but they all cost varying amounts of Assorted Seeds.

The second reason? Seeds are worth a lot of cash. Each individual seed is worth 100 Arc monies. "That's not much at all!" I hear you say. True, but consider that Assorted Seeds stack in your inventory versus many of the other items you pick up in Arc Raiders that occupy an entire slot for themselves. For example, I did a run earlier where I looted part of the Hydroponic Dome Complex and got myself 20 seeds. That's 2,000 cash right there.

They're also worth quite a bit of cash if you sell a stack of them (Image credit: Embark Studios)

Or, it's 20 common scrap items I can buy from Celeste to fill out any crafting recipes I need pre-run. This is why you should absolutely grab any Assorted Seeds you find. The only caveat I'd give is to be careful when you're delving into the Hydroponic Dome Complex, since there are a lot of Arc bots around, including creepy mine-spiders who hang out in the domes themselves and try to scuttle up to you.

Since it's also a high-rarity loot area, you're likely to occasionally encounter other players, though if they're smart, they won't be blasting everything in sight and alerting any bots in the area.