Roguelikes are fun because of the random elements that vary from run to run, and the coin-pushing roguelike Raccoin is no exception. Still, sometimes you just want to have the best items handed to you on a silver platter.

That's where seeds come in. Every Raccoin run has a randomly generated seed tied to it, determining details like the coins carried in each round's shop. Whether you're struggling to beat a high-difficulty Ticket or just want to watch coin-based chaos unfold, these are the best Raccoin seeds.

Played by Played by Diego Perez Balatro's strongest soldier I've got a discerning eye for roguelikes. It really takes something special for one to stick with me. There's a special sauce that makes the best roguelikes so addicting, and Raccoin is drowning in it. After 30 hours of gameplay, I'm still looking for new ways to break Raccoin's rules and push to even higher rounds.

Best Raccoin Seeds

The best seeds in Raccoin have great items for sale in the first few rounds so you can start building a strategy early on.

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These seeds can vary a bit between players since you might not have every coin unlocked, but as long as you have a solid chunk of your collection filled out, you should be able to see the same coins for each specific seed. At the very least, make sure you have the coins and prizes mentioned in the table unlocked.

Difficulty levels can also make a difference, especially the ones that affect shop prices and re-roll costs. If you can't afford to re-roll for a specific item in an early round, some seeds won't be as fun for you. Plan ahead or bring a different Slot Card to compensate for those penalties.

Chummy Coin Army

Chummy Coins galore

Swipe to scroll horizontally 639116360581761436 Manager Buy a Chummy Coin in the first shop, then re-roll and pick up a Rain Badge. In the second shop, buy another Chummy Coin and then re-roll to get a Fault Squishie. Apply the Bug modifier and keep buying Chummy Coins!

Conversion Rate to the Moon!

Grow your Conversion Rate from the first round.

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Swipe to scroll horizontally 639116364172152602 Manager Buy the Rain Badge and Cloveroin in the first shop. Then, just keep stacking Origin and Bug modifiers (and more Rain Badge prizes) to keep the coins coming!

Returning Dividends

Keep dividing the target score into more manageable amounts.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 639116368873371829 Manager Buy the Infinity Squishie and Division Coin in the shop after round four. Apply the Return modifier to the coin, then keep an eye out for more Division Coins to repeat the process with!

Infinite Corncoin

Get a Corncoin from the shop and keep duplicating it for easy wins.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 639116377687347168 Biologist Buy the Corncoin in the shop after round four. Duplicate the Corncoin with Return/Bug/Origin from prizes. Use a Clock Squishie to skip the need for watering!

For Profit Farming

Set up giant plants with an all-in-one kit.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 639116382360538346 Biologist Buy as many Wateroins as you can. After round four, buy Seedoin and Root Squishie for unlimited plants. With leftover Tickets, buy the Silver Fertilizer chip to buff plants.

Jawbreaker Duplication

Jawbreakoin and Rain Badge in the first shop (after re-rolling).

Swipe to scroll horizontally 639116339147420193 Trader Buy the Jawbreakoin and then the Rain Badge. Use the prize to spawn Jawbreakoins, then use a Root Squishie to apply Origin to the Jawbreakoin in your clip. Infinite returns!

Maximum Power

Lightning Coin and Bug modifier in the first shop!