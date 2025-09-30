How to revive players in 99 Nights in the Forest
You can't always help yourself, but saving the party isn't a lost cause.
One too many hits from a Cultist and it's all over, but you don't have to always part with Robux if you want to revive a player in 99 Nights in the Forest. The survival crafting Roblox game prompts players to spend real money after death, but if you have a medkit or bandages handy you can save an ally for free.
Aside from spending actual cash, your biggest obstacles are RNG item spawns and retrieving your fallen comrade, so I've listed the requirements for what you'll need to revive someone in 99 Nights in the Forest along with a few tips.
How to revive yourself and others in 99 Nights in the Forest
You can revive other players in 99 Nights in the Forest by using a medkit or bandage on them, but you cannot revive yourself most of the time. If you're playing a solo game and you're worried about dying, you'll want to play it safe and heal often or use the Berserker class.
You'll always know when an ally is down because the game alerts you with popup text and highlights their location on the map with a yellow diamond icon. To revive a player, take your healing item to them and hold the E key to use it. It takes several seconds, so check for danger before you rush in to help.
Ways to get revives in 99 Nights in the Forest
- Gather bandages and medkits to revive other players
- Play as the Berserker class for one free, automatic revive
- Craft a Respawn Capsule from the Tier 5 Crafting Bench
- Spend 45 Robux to revive one person, or 200 Robux for everyone playing
Diamonds won't do anything for you here either; you have to spend Robux if you want to go the paid route. So while those 99 Nights in the Forest codes are handy for getting more classes or leveling talents, you can't do much else with them.
99 Nights in the Forest: Tips for reviving fallen friends
If you need to revive a teammate, be careful not to go down yourself and the rescue run. It's easy enough if they're at the base, but I've lost lengthy runs to being a little too brave as the party's personal ambulance. Before you go bounding off into the darkness, I've got a few pointers:
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
- Pick dead players up and put them in your sack by pressing the F key, so you don't have to risk a revive near enemies or in the darkness. I didn't realize this my first few runs, but it's a handy feature for finding a safe place or scrambling to escape the night
- On that note, wait for daylight before you try to retrieve another player. More experienced players can rush it, sure, but there's no harm in waiting a minute and helping when it's safe. You never know what's lurking in the dark
- The Medic revives players 5x faster than any other class, plus they start with bandages and provide more health when reviving an ally. They're a crummy choice for singleplayer runs, but an appreciated ally in bigger groups.
- Prioritize using a bandage when reviving players in 99 Nights with the Forest. It's not worth wasting your medkits since they restore so much more health. Save those for healing yourself before you die
- The Respawn Capsule is a handy emergency plan, but when you're late that late in the game I'd recommend finding the blacksmith and crafting bandages instead of wasting Cultist Gems.
Dress to Impress codes: Get fast fashion
Blue Lock Rivals codes: Gear for the pitch
Blox Fruits codes: Double XP and free stats
Fisch codes: Bring the best bait
Arise Crossover codes: Beat 'em up gear
Andrea has been covering games for nearly a decade, picking up bylines at IGN, USA Today, Fanbyte, and Destructoid before joining the PC Gamer team in 2025. She's got a soft spot for older RPGs and is willing to try just about anything with a lovey-dovey "I can fix them" romance element. Her weekly to-do always includes a bit of MMO time, endlessly achievement hunting and raiding in Final Fantasy 14. Outside of those staples, she's often got a few survival-crafting games on rotation and loves a good scare in co-op horror games.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.