How to revive players in 99 Nights in the Forest

One too many hits from a Cultist and it's all over, but you don't have to always part with Robux if you want to revive a player in 99 Nights in the Forest. The survival crafting Roblox game prompts players to spend real money after death, but if you have a medkit or bandages handy you can save an ally for free.

Aside from spending actual cash, your biggest obstacles are RNG item spawns and retrieving your fallen comrade, so I've listed the requirements for what you'll need to revive someone in 99 Nights in the Forest along with a few tips.

How to revive yourself and others in 99 Nights in the Forest

(Image credit: Grandma's Favourite Games / Roblox)

You can revive other players in 99 Nights in the Forest by using a medkit or bandage on them, but you cannot revive yourself most of the time. If you're playing a solo game and you're worried about dying, you'll want to play it safe and heal often or use the Berserker class.

You'll always know when an ally is down because the game alerts you with popup text and highlights their location on the map with a yellow diamond icon. To revive a player, take your healing item to them and hold the E key to use it. It takes several seconds, so check for danger before you rush in to help.

Ways to get revives in 99 Nights in the Forest

Gather bandages and medkits to revive other players

Play as the Berserker class for one free, automatic revive

Craft a Respawn Capsule from the Tier 5 Crafting Bench

Spend 45 Robux to revive one person, or 200 Robux for everyone playing

Diamonds won't do anything for you here either; you have to spend Robux if you want to go the paid route. So while those 99 Nights in the Forest codes are handy for getting more classes or leveling talents, you can't do much else with them.

99 Nights in the Forest: Tips for reviving fallen friends

(Image credit: Grandma's Favourite Games / Roblox)

If you need to revive a teammate, be careful not to go down yourself and the rescue run. It's easy enough if they're at the base, but I've lost lengthy runs to being a little too brave as the party's personal ambulance. Before you go bounding off into the darkness, I've got a few pointers:

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors