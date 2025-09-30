How to get bandages in 99 Nights in the Forest

It gets harder and harder to survive as the days pass, so you'll want to stock up on as many bandages as you can get your hands on in 99 Nights in the Forest. They're your priority item for reviving other players, and come in clutch if you're playing alone and can't self-revive.

You'll find the bulk of them while roaming the woods, but it's also possible to craft bandages in 99 Nights in the Forest after locating one of the Tool Workshop variants and collecting a few fairly common resources.

How to craft bandages in 99 Nights in the Forest

(Image credit: Grandma's Favourite Games / Roblox)

You can craft bandages at the Anvil in 99 Nights in the Forest, though the crafting station may not look the same every time you play. Depending on your world and the current event, the map icon can be a different color and surrounded by alternative enemy types, but the principle is always the same.

To craft a bandage , you'll need:

Campfire Level 4

An upgraded axe or chainsaw

(2) Rabbit's Foot

(2) Wolf Pelt

The Tool Workshop—a big, grey building marked with an anvil icon—typically houses the crafting station. You can chop the branches blocking the entrance down with any upgraded axe or a chainsaw.

The meteor shower update later added a lava version that's destroyed in a fiery rain of spacerocks a few days into random matches. You'll just have to pick up the pieces of the Anvil around the building and put it back together to get it up and running again.

(Image credit: Grandma's Favourite Games / Roblox)

How to use the Anvil Before you can make anything, you'll need to interact with the bench beside the Anvil and select the bandage recipe. Then place the ingredients on top of the station one by one, and they should snap into place—it can be a little finicky, so if it says you're missing something, pick it back up and try again. There's a cooldown between crafts, so you'll have to make one bandage per day if you have extra materials. I usually just dump surplus at the station instead of hauling them back to camp to save myself a trip.

How to get more bandages in 99 Nights in the Forest

You can get more bandages by finding them in chests, buildings, or just hanging around out in the open. Unfortunately there's a bit of RNG involved, so you may hurt for them more in some runs while struggling to find enough storage space in others.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here's a quick list of other ways to get bandages: