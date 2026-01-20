While Hytale already has a lot of different materials that send you far and wide to acquire, none are all too tricky to find. I'm sorry to say that voidhearts are an exception. Voidhearts are a dedicated drop from a specific enemy like other mob materials, sure, only in this case they're not guaranteed.

That's right, how long it'll take you to get the voidhearts you need is largely down to luck. To help you out, I'll go over the best methods of getting voidhearts below. Just note that it requires some fighting, so grab the best gear you can currently craft, like cobalt or thorium.

How to get voidhearts in Hytale

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Hypixel) (Image credit: Hypixel) (Image credit: Hypixel)

You have a chance of getting a voidheart by killing any Voidspawn enemy—creepy monsters that only spawn at night. Contrary to what you may have heard, voidhearts aren't exclusive to Void Eyes (the big floating eyes with tentacles). In fact, I've had the best luck getting them to drop from Void Spawns (the humanoid beasts with large swords).

My advice is to go to either the Howling Sands (desert) or Whisperfrost Frontiers (snow) zones at night. Since these biomes tend to be flatter and have fewer trees, it's much easier to spot Voidspawn enemies from afar. Run around and kill as many as you can, focusing on Eye, Spawn, and Spectre types—they respawn frequently.

I'll warn you now that the chance to get a voidheart is quite low. In my experience, it's been around a 10% drop chance, though, as mentioned, I've found way more from Spawns than Eyes.

I also recommend you craft the hand crossbow. This ranged weapon can store multiple arrows, letting you quickly burst down Void Eyes and Void Spawns before they have a chance to hit you.

Another method of farming both voidhearts and void essence is to create an Ancient Gateway at an Arcanist's Workbench. Combined with the Dread Wade fragment, you can teleport to a swampy arena that spawns an army of Voidspawn. It's more difficult than just running around the desert so it's not my preferred method.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Right now, voidhearts aren't actually all that useful, despite the effort that goes into getting them. You'll need three voidhearts to upgrade the Armorer's Workbench to tier three, unlocking adamantite and mithril armour. But since mithril isn't available in-game yet, you can't craft the mithril armour anyhow. It's also required to craft the second backpack upgrade at the Workbench.