Even if you've put hundreds or even thousands of hours into other blocky survival crafters, you'll still be left dumbfounded at what all the items in Hytale can do, despite the similarities.

If you're anything like me, your natural instinct will be to immediately start hoarding every new thing you find and inevitably fill up your stash. That's where the backpack upgrade comes in, letting you handily increase your inventory size.

Chances are, you've inspected your inventory and seen the small prompt about the backpack upgrade next to your character, but have no clue how to get or use it. I'll go over all of that below, as it's not even clear how the backpack upgrade works once you've crafted it.

How to craft the backpack upgrade in Hytale

You can unlock the backpack by crafting the upgrade in the 'tinkering' section of the Workbench. This requires:

Eight iron ingots

16 medium leather

Iron is located in deep caves in all biomes, including the starting Emerald Wilds area, and you'll get medium hide from predators like wolves, which you can turn into leather at a Tanning Rack.

Once you reach Workbench Tier 3, you can craft Backpack Upgrade 1 for 40 cindercloth scraps, 24 heavy leather, and eight cobalt ingots, further increasing the size of your inventory. Then, you can unlock Backpack Upgrade 2 by restoring 100 Memories.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Hypixel) (Image credit: Hypixel)

Take note that crafting the backpack doesn't give you the bag right away; it's actually a consumable item that you can hold in your hand. Right-click when holding the piece of paper to use it, and you'll see the prompt 'your backpack capacity has now increased to nine' in the bottom left.

What this means, exactly, is that you can now click the backpack icon next to your character in the inventory screen to open another, smaller stash, that being your backpack. Given it's slightly slower to access than the standard inventory, I recommend storing items you're not going to need in a pinch in here, like random blocks or spare tools.

Excluding your hotbar, the main inventory can hold up to 36 different item stacks (which fills up incredibly fast), so with the backpack, you'll at least have 45 slots in total, a pretty good upgrade if you ask me.