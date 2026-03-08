Hytale lead says they're pushing for modding in part because they 'hire from the community': 'We're building a scrappy, agile team full of people who actually make things'

"It makes the game bigger than the studio. It helps us discover talent."

Voxel sandbox RPG Hytale
Voxel sandboxes like Minecraft and Hytale have player creativity firmly in the spotlight from the jump—not just because you can make whatever you like out of cubes, but also because modding is such a prominent part of the scene. Modders have had a field day with Hytale so far to say the least, and developer Hypixel is stoking the flames of their creativity further with a modding contest.

That competition is no small thing either, as it will allow 65 winners to secure cash from a six-figure prize pool. The same day the contest was announced, Hypixel founder Simon Collins-Laflamme wrote a lengthy post on X explaining why modding is such a focus for the dev team.

While building a game to be as mod-friendly as Hytale costs time "in the short term," he said it keeps the studio "connected to the people who care the most," which "pays off in a big way later." Given the game's modability and the level of interest it's attracted already—there are already thousands of mods on CurseForge—it seems clear that vanilla Hytale will be worked into something beyond recognition by plenty of players before long.

