You'd think that getting the simple stuff like leather in Hytale would be a breeze. You'll quickly find out that's not the case, as you need three different types of leather—light, medium, and heavy—to craft a whole bunch of invaluable items and upgrades, like the backpack.

So that you're not running around for an hour, mercilessly killing random animals in the hopes they drop the type of leather you need, I'll go over where you need to look below.

Given that you'll have to hunt both passive and hostile mobs, I recommend bringing the best weapons and armour you can.

How to get leather in Hytale

Image 1 of 4 A boar, which drops light hide. (Image credit: Hypixel) A wolf, which drops medium hide. (Image credit: Hypixel) A bear, which drops heavy hide. (Image credit: Hypixel) A mosshorn, which drops heavy hide. (Image credit: Hypixel)

To get each type of leather in Hytale, you first need to hunt different animals to get hide:

Light leather : Light hide drops from small animals like boars, cows, and sheep.

: Light hide drops from small animals like boars, cows, and sheep. Medium leather : Medium hide drops from predators like wolves, sabretooth, and hyenas.

: Medium hide drops from predators like wolves, sabretooth, and hyenas. Heavy leather: Heavy hide drops from large or armoured beasts, including bears and mosshorns (horned creatures that look like hay bales from afar).

Once you've collected each type of hide, you then need to use a Tanning Rack to process the raw material into usable leather. You can craft the Tanning Rack using:

Six of any tree trunk,

Three stones of any kind

Three light hide

Processing hide takes a good 30 seconds at least, and the level one bench can only store two different types of hide/leather at a time. In other words, you're best off doing something else while you wait.

While it's inconsistent compared to going out and hunting specific animals, you can also find the various types of leather by exploring. If you come across a structure like an old ruin, check the chest hidden inside and you might get lucky.