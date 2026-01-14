How to get leather in Hytale
Track down light, medium, and heavy leather.
You'd think that getting the simple stuff like leather in Hytale would be a breeze. You'll quickly find out that's not the case, as you need three different types of leather—light, medium, and heavy—to craft a whole bunch of invaluable items and upgrades, like the backpack.
So that you're not running around for an hour, mercilessly killing random animals in the hopes they drop the type of leather you need, I'll go over where you need to look below.
Given that you'll have to hunt both passive and hostile mobs, I recommend bringing the best weapons and armour you can.
How to get leather in Hytale
To get each type of leather in Hytale, you first need to hunt different animals to get hide:
- Light leather: Light hide drops from small animals like boars, cows, and sheep.
- Medium leather: Medium hide drops from predators like wolves, sabretooth, and hyenas.
- Heavy leather: Heavy hide drops from large or armoured beasts, including bears and mosshorns (horned creatures that look like hay bales from afar).
Once you've collected each type of hide, you then need to use a Tanning Rack to process the raw material into usable leather. You can craft the Tanning Rack using:
- Six of any tree trunk,
- Three stones of any kind
- Three light hide
Processing hide takes a good 30 seconds at least, and the level one bench can only store two different types of hide/leather at a time. In other words, you're best off doing something else while you wait.
While it's inconsistent compared to going out and hunting specific animals, you can also find the various types of leather by exploring. If you come across a structure like an old ruin, check the chest hidden inside and you might get lucky.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.