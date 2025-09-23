How to complete the Humiliation Badge secret action in 99 Nights in the Forest

Grinding for badges is one of the best ways to get free diamonds in 99 Nights in the Forest, and most come with straightforward, in-game descriptions explaining exactly what you need to do. But then there's the weirdly cryptic Humiliation Badge, which only explains that you must "complete a secret action" to earn rewards.

Humiliating? Maybe not, but I did learn the secret action is a bit embarrassing while I was (fortunately) playing alone. If you haven't stumbled upon it already, then consider yourself the better player and get ready to learn from my mistakes. Here's how to perform the 99 Nights in the Forest secret action and get the Humiliation Badge.

What's the 99 Nights in the Forest secret action?

(Image credit: Grandma's Favourite Games / Roblox)

The secret action 99 Nights in the Forest's Humiliation Badge refers to is dying to your own bear traps. I recommend setting up a private game to avoid irritating friends or other players trying for a win, and then getting to work.

A quick version of completing the secret action looks like this:

Upgrade to the Crafting Bench 2 with (1) metal scrap, (1) wood Collect another (12) metal scrap Craft (4) bear traps Set all of the traps, then walk over them and die

How to earn the Humiliation Badge Remember, this isn't a run you're trying to survive 99 nights in. All you want is the badge. I upgraded my campfire twice to make finding scrap easier, then ran in a circle around the map for a few big pieces of junk to recycle at the crafting bench for scraps. Finding enough resources to make a few bear traps was the longest part of the process, but I wanted several to make sure the damage from my crafts landed the killing blow. When testing on a second account, I didn't notice a nearby frog, and wound up dead before I could hit another trap. If that happens, you don't get the badge and it's game over.

(Image credit: Grandma's Favourite Games / Roblox)

It doesn't have to be a single perfect sweep, but four traps should be plenty to safely do the job. I reset maybe one or two of them in another pass, but make sure you don't stand around the campfire too long and regenerate all of your HP.

After dying to your own bear trap, the secret action should be complete. You'll get a little pop up in the lower right corner of the screen if it worked. The 99 Nights in the Forest Humiliation Badge is all yours, along with a small batch of four diamonds for your troubles.

It's not a lot, but it adds up over time—especially if you're regularly fighting cultists at their stronghold and collecting other badges. Couple your rewards here with active 99 Nights in the Forest codes, and you'll have enough for a new class in no time.