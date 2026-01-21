Painkiller's creator jokes that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's team of newbies has 'ruined' his worldview: 'I don't know what to believe anymore'

News
By published

"There's an incredible amount of smart decisions that allow them to make a game that looks AAA."

Maelle from Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 looks somber as she&#039;s surrounded by flakes of painterly petals.
(Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

One of the core elements of Lovecraftian storytelling is the idea that brushing up against knowledge changes you—the fear is not that you look upon something comprehensible, it's that you look at something no-one else can understand and, just for a fleeting moment, get that it is possible. Then you need to go back to your ordinary life.

The creator of Painkiller and current creative director of Witchfire, Adrian Chmielarz, sounds a little like a Cthulhu-stricken Lovecraft protagonist in his recent interview with Gamesindustry.biz. The cosmic entity in question? Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which has confounded executive suits and game developers alike by raking in enormous success despite being built by a core team of 30 people (and a large list of contractors).

At the very least, Chmielarz is talking from a place of comparison with Witchfire's similarly-sized team of just under 30 devs—he's cognisant of the above quibble, stating later in the interview "we use outsourcing, and Sandfall Interactive used a lot of outsourcing". And he boggles not at the size, but at the relative amount of novices on Sandfall's roster.

"Obviously, we didn't make Witchfire with 26 people, because we use outsourcing, and Sandfall Interactive used a lot of outsourcing—when you roll the credits on Expedition 33, it's 10 or 15 minutes long. But still, that doesn't change the fact that the core team responsible for the vast majority of the game and the ideas and execution is around 30 people, half of which are new. So it's the biggest mystery in gaming right now."

"A more complex one is that I couldn't understand how such a small studio can produce such high-quality cinematics. But then when you watch it, 99% of these cut scenes are actually theatre plays, meaning the characters do not interact with the environment … It takes a lot of effort and time to match animations with the environment, because even an act as simple as moving a chair to the right suddenly becomes a super, super complicated thing."

2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Harvey Randall
Harvey Randall
Staff Writer

Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.