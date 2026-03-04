Leon Kennedy's actor has seen all your thirst traps: 'I found myself in life embodying an avatar that's just infinitely better looking than myself'

Back in school, we were always told to be careful what we put on the internet, you never know who may see it. The same rule still applies, but maybe all those Leon Kennedy fan accounts forgot, because it turns out that Leon's current VA, Nick Apostolides, has seen all your thirst traps.

"I think it's funny, I see all the thirst traps," Apostolides says in a recent interview with PC Gamer's own video producer Midas Whittaker. "I've been seeing that since 2019, about seven years, it's nothing new, it's just evolved. Because he's old hunk Leon at this point."

The internet truly freaked out when we got to see what Leon would look like in Resident Evil Requiem. People were so impressed with his more grizzled "hot uncle" look that Capcom ended up explaining that it was all thanks to the women on the dev team. "They made him look really good in this new one," Apostolides adds. That they did.

"I just think it's hilarious that somehow I found myself in life just embodying an avatar that's just infinitely better looking than myself, seen as this sex symbol," Apostolides continues. "He's easy on the eyes, Leon Kennedy, and he has been all his life. He has arguably the best hair in videogames. He'll never get rid of that '90s boyband haircut."

Leon doesn't just look different in Requiem. Apostolides also discussed how he needed to approach this role slightly differently than he has in previous games. With Leon being around 51, and an old hand when it comes to monsters beyond an average human's comprehension. He's not the spring chicken he once was.

The worry is that Leon can't simply backflip out of harm's way without a second thought anymore. He's getting on a bit, and so Apostolides had to play Leon with the knowledge that any fight could be his last. Let's be honest, nothing bad will ever happen to Leon, but I suppose it's still good to have the worst-case scenario in mind, for acting reasons.