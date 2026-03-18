Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 'opened a new avenue' up for Daredevil actor Charlie Cox as he announces taking part in another videogame later this year
Hopefully this time we'll get more Charlie.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Charlie Cox, an actor best known for his work as Matt Murdock otherwise known as Daredevil in Marvel's TV series Daredevil has recently made his way into the world of videogames. He voiced Gustave, a major part in one of last year's most successful games, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.
He'd made it clear a few times that going into this role he didn't know a whole lot about videogames, and even admitted that he hadn't gotten around to playing the game, although he wanted to. But it seems like Expedition 33 has since opened his eyes as to what's possible in videogames.
"It's something I haven't known much about, and honestly I didn't realize quite how passionate the fans were," Cox says in an interview with Agents of Fandom (via GamesRadar). "They are as passionate as the Marvel fans are. That's been really, really cool."Article continues below
The fans were certainly passionate. Many of them spent most of last year campaigning for Expedition 33 to win game of the year, which it did alongside managing to take home nine awards at The Game Awards, more than Baldur's Gate 3 did back in 2023.
"I loved being part of Expedition 33," Cox adds. "I was blown away by the success that it's had and how far-reaching that game has been. And it has seemingly opened a new avenue for my professional work. I'm gonna do another game this year, which is gonna be much more involved for me, much more work."
I'm certainly excited to find out what gig in the games industry Charlie Cox is taking on next, especially since (Spoilers for Expedition 33), he ended up having such a short stint in Clair Obscur.
Gustav was set up to be one of the main protagonists for Expedition 33. But sadly he didn't make it past the end of Act 1 as he dies, establishing the first big twist in the game. It was a sad turn of events and one that took me by surprise, I wanted to see more Charlie. But hopefully soon I'll be able to, and maybe he'll even get to survive to the end of whatever game he's a part of next.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Read moreRead less▼
Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.