Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 'opened a new avenue' up for Daredevil actor Charlie Cox as he announces taking part in another videogame later this year

Charlie Cox, an actor best known for his work as Matt Murdock otherwise known as Daredevil in Marvel's TV series Daredevil has recently made his way into the world of videogames. He voiced Gustave, a major part in one of last year's most successful games, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

He'd made it clear a few times that going into this role he didn't know a whole lot about videogames, and even admitted that he hadn't gotten around to playing the game, although he wanted to. But it seems like Expedition 33 has since opened his eyes as to what's possible in videogames.

(Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

"It's something I haven't known much about, and honestly I didn't realize quite how passionate the fans were," Cox says in an interview with Agents of Fandom (via GamesRadar). "They are as passionate as the Marvel fans are. That's been really, really cool."

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The fans were certainly passionate. Many of them spent most of last year campaigning for Expedition 33 to win game of the year, which it did alongside managing to take home nine awards at The Game Awards, more than Baldur's Gate 3 did back in 2023.

"I loved being part of Expedition 33," Cox adds. "I was blown away by the success that it's had and how far-reaching that game has been. And it has seemingly opened a new avenue for my professional work. I'm gonna do another game this year, which is gonna be much more involved for me, much more work."

(Image credit: Kepler)

I'm certainly excited to find out what gig in the games industry Charlie Cox is taking on next, especially since (Spoilers for Expedition 33), he ended up having such a short stint in Clair Obscur.

Gustav was set up to be one of the main protagonists for Expedition 33. But sadly he didn't make it past the end of Act 1 as he dies, establishing the first big twist in the game. It was a sad turn of events and one that took me by surprise, I wanted to see more Charlie. But hopefully soon I'll be able to, and maybe he'll even get to survive to the end of whatever game he's a part of next.