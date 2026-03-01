After 4 years, I'm pleased to report I've inadvertently discovered Squid Game mods for GTA 5 are actually really good now

News
By published

The journey from red light to green light is one worth taking.

Squid Game mod
(Image credit: Rockstar/ViceCityVigilante)

When Squid Game first exploded onto Netflix in late 2021, its influence on other forms of popular culture was immediate. The GTA 5 modding scene was captured by the zeitgeist, but it must be said that Los Santos and Blaine County's slant on the dystopian murder game show left a lot to be desired.

Defined by janky scripts, boring assets and dodgy AI, even the best-looking standalone variations lacked depth and purpose. The projects that pervaded the GTA roleplaying space arrived with some decent ideas at the time—and, crucially, swathes of keen contestants—but ultimately lacked the execution needed to keep folk returning.

Over the course of the last six months, in fact, it appears a whole host of neat fan-made projects have followed the conclusion of the show's third outing last summer. As you might expect, the iconic Red Light-Green Light gauntlet has received the most attention—but this time with scripts that actually work, configurable timers, smart detection logic, properly defined elimination rules, and in thematic terms, NPC behaviour that meets the show's darker themes and GTA's zany tone somewhere in the middle.

All of which reflects the very best of GTA modding: starting out small, a wee bit daft, somewhat broken—and then evolving into something more sustainable and worth returning for.

2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

TOPICS
Joe Donnelly
Deputy Editor, PC Gaming Show

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.