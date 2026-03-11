Resident Evil Requiem mod makes Insanity mode even more brutal with zombie bites that actually infect you

If you're one of the 9.2% of Steam users who've already beaten Resident Evil Requiem on the unlockable Insanity difficulty, you're probably in need of a fresh challenge to tide you over until Capcom releases that upcoming story DLC, and hopefully mercenaries mode (they zoomed in to Koshi Nakanishi's face when he said "mini game," it's mercenaries).

Good news, then, for those who like it when Resident Evil leaves you sobbing in a corner, clutching your last green herb like a rosary. Bites Matter—Infection leans into the 'survival' half of Requiem's survival horror, making each zombie bite infectious. Even more dastardly, the infection gets worse over time until you treat it with rare healing items.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Each time you're bitten, you'll get a 'stack' of the infection. The more stacks you've got, the faster your health will drain. The infection will gradually add more stacks until you treat it with green herbs. The more herbs you mix together, the more stack you'll heal, and you'll also buy yourself temporary relief from your health going south. So, three herbs mixed together will cure all but one of your stacks. It'll also give you 30 blissful minutes where all you have to worry about is getting your cheeks nibbled off by a Blisterhead. There's also an option to have a med injector completely cure the infection, but it's disabled by default.

Article continues below

I'm a fan. I'm sure there's some deeply convoluted reason why most Resident Evil protagonists are immune to zombie bites but, aside from the Outbreak games, we haven't seen the series really explore the idea outside cutscenes. It's obviously unacceptable that Capcom would ever ask me to suspend my disbelief about anything, but at least I can use this mod to heighten the realism in the game where a man who looks like this strolls around the streets without anyone freaking out until he starts shooting infect-o-darts.

It's a simple one to install, too. All you'll need is the RE Framework and quick copy paste of the folder. Although if you'd prefer Requiem to have a bit more whimsy instead, you could always just replace Leon's Porsche with Spongebob's Patty Wagon.